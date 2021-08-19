Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Covid tests skyrocket in the Bay of Plenty

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. Video / Newstalk ZB

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. Video / Newstalk ZB

Testing numbers have skyrocketed in the Bay of Plenty this week with over a quarter of the total tests in July, taken in just two days this week.

It comes after another positive Covid-19 case has been identified in Auckland, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

Since Tuesday 1523 Covid-19 tests have been taken in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, a DHB spokesman confirmed.

In comparison, a total of 5752 Covid-19 tests were taken between July 1 and July 31.

In Rotorua, a queue of cars lined both sides of the road as people waited for their tests.

However, the spokesman said there were no reports of waiting times, so far.

"We have not heard any reports of wait times for Covid-19 testing in the Bay of Plenty district. We are constantly assessing testing capacity to ensure we meet demand."

