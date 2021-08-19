Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Covid tests skyrocket in the Bay of Plenty

3 minutes to read
Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. Video / Newstalk ZB

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

COVID LOCKDOWN

Testing numbers have skyrocketed in the Bay of Plenty this week with over a quarter of the total tests in July, taken in just two days this week.

It comes after another positive Covid-19 case has been identified in Auckland, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

Since Tuesday 1523 Covid-19 tests have been taken in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, a DHB spokesman confirmed.

In comparison, a total of 5752 Covid-19 tests were taken between July 1 and July 31.

In Rotorua, a queue of cars lined both sides of the road as people waited for their tests.

However, the spokesman said there were no reports of waiting times, so far.

"We have not heard any reports of wait times for Covid-19 testing in the Bay of Plenty district. We are constantly assessing testing capacity to ensure we meet demand."
Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed at the 1pm press briefing that wastewater sampling taken from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, among other centres across the country, on Monday and Tuesday had all returned negative results for Covid-19.

Tests have ramped up in the Bay of Plenty however, at this stage, no community-based testing centre has been established.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board incident controller Trevor Richardson said he was working closely with primary health to ensure there was enough testing capacity.

"For example, additional testing resources have been made available at the Second Avenue Health Centre in Tauranga.

"Plans are in place to 'stand up' additional capacity if we need to meet a significant increase in testing demand."

Richardson wanted to remind residents that general practices were still open.

"Access to healthcare is still available, but some clinics will be operating without face to face consultations."

North Shore Hospital is closed to new admissions after a former patient - a young man in his 20s - tested positive to Covid overnight.

The new case was alerted to senior Government ministers at 2am today, and is deemed the 22nd case in the Delta outbreak.

The young man tested positive in Waitakere Hospital yesterday. He had been receiving treatment for an unrelated condition at North Shore Hospital earlier this week.