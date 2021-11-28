Covid-19 coronavirus Delta: No new cases in BOP, Lakes region, student tests positive, new location of interest

Dr Peter Hotez on the new Covid-19 Variant, Omicron. Video / CNN

Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the Lakes District Health Board and Bay of Plenty District Health Board region today.

The total cases for Bay of Plenty remains at 48 while Lakes has 26, including three who have recovered.

There are 182 new cases in New Zealand today with 93 people in hospital, and 10 in ICU.

There were 14,009 total doses administered yesterday, made up 3679 first doses and 8040 second doses. To date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you're vaccinated.

"Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

"If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is the number one defence against Covid-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen."

Pāpāmoa school student tests positive

A student at a Pāpāmoa school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Bruce Jepsen said the school had moved "succinctly" into distance learning with all students based at home today.

Communication about the positive case was sent out to families on Friday afternoon and close contacts of the case were being deemed by the Ministry of Health, he said.

"We are one to one digital school so we have been able to move succinctly into distance learning."

Jepsen praised efforts made by the Ministry saying they had been "good communicators and very supportive".

"They have been guiding us all the way through."

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment.

Locations of interest:

Whakatāne

There is a newly released location of interest in Whakatāne. It is the Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department. Sunday November 21 -2pm - 6.15pm.

Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

Tauranga and Western Bay

•Farmers Bayfair on November 22 from 4.27pm to 6pm

•Papamoa Plaza on November 22 from 5.18pm to 6.40pm

•Kmart Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.45am to 11.20am

•Mount Maunganui Toy Library Incorporated on November 20 from 10.05am to 11.20am

•BP Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.14am to 12.15pm

•Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre on November 23 and 24 from 2.45pm to 6.30pm and from 2.45pm to 5.30pm.

•Gull Te Puke on November 26 from 8.30am to 9.30am.

• Warehouse Fraser Cove, Tauranga, on November 19 from 10.15am to 12pm.

• Paengaroa Liquor Store on November 19 from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Rotorua and Taupō

•Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, on November 20 from 7.00am to 8.20am

•Lake Taupo Holiday Resort on November 22 from 10am to 2.30pm.

• Dixie Browns Taupō on November 22 from 8.30am to 11am.

• McDonalds Te Ngae on November 19 from 7am to 8.20am.

• Gold Star Bakery Patrick's Pies Mangakakahi on November 18, from 6.03am to 7.28am

The ministry said anyone who was at one of these locations should self-isolate and test immediately then again on day 5 after they were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.