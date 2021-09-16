Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Mount Maunganui bakery, Tauranga service station locations of interest

FILE

A bakery in Mt Maunganui and a Tauranga service station has been linked to a person with Covid-19.

The Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui, at 504 Maunganui Rd, has been identified as a location of interest this morning.

It was visited on two occasions.

The first visit by a Covid positive person was on Saturday, September 11, between 10.10am to 12.05pm.

The second visit was on three days ago on Tuesday.

The affected time is between 9.55am and 11.50am.

A petrol station in Tauranga is also now a location of interest.

The BP Tauriko, at 1 Taurikura Drive, was visited by someone with Covid on Saturday, September 11, between 7.45am and 9.15am.

More to come.