Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Mount Maunganui bakery, Tauranga service station locations of interest

A bakery in Mt Maunganui and a Tauranga service station has been linked to a person with Covid-19.
The Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui, at 504 Maunganui Rd, has been identified as a location of interest this morning.
It was visited on two occasions.
The first visit by a Covid positive person was on Saturday, September 11, between 10.10am to 12.05pm.
The second visit was on three days ago on Tuesday.
The affected time is between 9.55am and 11.50am.
A petrol station in Tauranga is also now a location of interest.
The BP Tauriko, at 1 Taurikura Drive, was visited by someone with Covid on Saturday, September 11, between 7.45am and 9.15am.
