Covid 19 coronavirus: AIMS Games organisers on high alert as other events cancelled, postponed

There are now seven Covid-19 cases in the community, with two additional cases to report from the five announced this morning. The outbreak is the Delta strain of the virus and it came from NSW, Australia.

There are now seven Covid-19 cases in the community, with two additional cases to report from the five announced this morning. The outbreak is the Delta strain of the virus and it came from NSW, Australia.

COVID COMMUNITY CASE LATEST

* New Zealand lockdown - four new Delta cases including Auckland Hospital nurse

* Rotorua community urged not to panic as three-day level 4 lockdown begins

* Level 4 lockdown - what you need to know

* Coromandel cafe Umu shocked after hosting Devonport man three times

AIMS Games organisers are on high alert as they come to grips with the possibility of another cancelled event.

At present, the event scheduled for September 4-10 is going ahead. However, like many events, whether it remains that way depends entirely on how far Covid-19 has spread and how long New Zealand is in lockdown.

AIMS Games tournament director Vicki Semple said it would be "really disappointing" if the event, which was a victim of Covid-19 last year, had to be cancelled again.

‌

"If we stick to the current lockdown times we'll definitely be going ahead but obviously it's a moving target at the moment and we're monitoring the target closely.

"We are always following Ministry of Health guidelines and recommendations. That's the most important thing.

"The Delta variant is very dangerous - we can see what's happening in Sydney - so people's safety will always come first."

AIMS Games tournament director Vicki Semple. Photo / File

Semple said she felt for the 23 co-ordinators of each of the sports, the 351 school sports co-ordinators, and the thousands of children who could miss out.

"It would be absolutely devastating. It's been a really busy year getting it back up and running again.

"The school co-ordinators have worked so hard to bring this all together and get their teams sorted. All this uncertainty is really tough.

"Obviously, the kids are really excited. Eleven, 12 and 13-year-olds have been training all year, fundraising and they were on countdown to come to Tauranga."

The accommodation sector in Tauranga would also feel the effects of a cancelled AIMS Games.

"I'm really anxious for the accommodation providers in the region, it would be a massive hit for them, it's such a huge week for the local economy. It would have a massive impact on the city."

Semple advised parents and schools to keep an eye on the AIMS Games Facebook page for updates.

"Things can change on a daily basis so we're working hard and monitoring the situation to make sure we make the right decisions."

Other cancellations and postponements

Rowlands funeral

Rotorua-born former All Black and Bay of Plenty rugby legend Greg Rowlands, who died on Sunday, aged 73, was due to be farewelled on home turf at Tauranga Domain tomorrow

.

The funeral of Bay of Plenty rugby legend Greg Rowlands has been postponed. Photo / Supplied

His son Brett Rowlands told the Bay of Plenty Times the funeral had been postponed and the family was waiting for further updates on the length of the current lockdown.

"We're looking at holding a service at some stage when we know what the alert levels are doing and we'll keep everyone updated."

Tough Guy and Gal

Event Promotions' Rotorua-based Tough Guy and Gal Challenge Series was due to run from August 18 to 21.

In a Facebook post, the organisers said postponement dates for all days had been secured.

The postponement dates are as follows:

• Wednesday, August 18 Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge postponed to Wednesday, September 15.

• Thursday, August 19 Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge postponed to Thursday, September 16.

• Friday, August 20 Secondary Schools Tough Guy and Gal Challenge postponed to Friday, September 17.

• Saturday, August 21 Tough Guy and Gal Challenge, Tough Gal Team Challenge and New Zealand Tough Guy and Gal Championship postponed to September 18.

"All entrants for the Rotorua Tough Guy and Gal Challenge Series will automatically be transferred to the new dates in September," the post said.

The Rotorua-based Tough Guy and Gal Challenge Series has been postponed. Photo / File

"We support the announcement from Government ... and believe the rapid response will result in returning down alert levels swiftly so we can all enjoy events in the near future."

Ironman 70.3 World Championships

Taupō District Council is working on securing a new date for the Taupō edition of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships after organisers today postponed the March 2022 event for a second time.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said he was confident people would take the postponement in its stride. The event is expected to bring in $27 million to the district, with a significant amount of that contribution due to the number of international athletes and spectators expected to attend.

"This is a huge event for us – and we are really looking forward to finally being able to showcase our district to the world and reap the rewards that this international event will have for us here."

High School Production

The Rotorua Girls' High School and Rotorua Boys' High School production Once on this Island was set to be held at the RGHS Performing Arts Centre from August 20 to 28.

The schools have announced the show has been postponed but are yet to set a new date.

Other events Rotorua Boys' High School was set to be involved in include:

• Rotorua Boys' High School vs Tauranga Boys' College 1st XV Super 8 Rugby match and Moascar Cup challenge.

• Bay of Plenty MathsMind competition.

Olympic sevens celebration canned

New Zealand Rugby had planned to celebrate the success of the Olympic Sevens teams at a public event at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui tomorrow.

The event has been cancelled.

The rugby sevens squads were successful Olympic teams with the Black Ferns winning gold, and All Blacks winning a silver medal.

Shiray Kaka (left) and Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns Sevens celebrate after defeating France in the Olympics gold medal match. Photo / Getty Images

The teams return to their base in Tauranga this week after completing two weeks in managed isolation.

A post on the Black Ferns Facebook page said: "Absolutely gutted about this.

But we've got to stay safe out there.

"We will look to appropriately recognise our Olympians when the squads reassemble later this year."

Mount Maunganui Half Marathon postponed

Mount Maunganui Half Marathon organisers have been forced to use their backup date for the event.

It will now be on November 27 and all entries will be transferred to the new date.

New Zealand rugby cancelled

Bunnings Warehouse NPC, Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) and Heartland Championship matches, as well as all community and school rugby this weekend has been cancelled or postponed.

The next rounds of Bunnings Warehouse NPC, FPC and Heartland Championship will be rescheduled to be played at a later date in the competition.

No community rugby is to be played at any level however provincial unions and their local organising bodies will determine whether those matches are cancelled or postponed.

NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said the decision had been made in consultation with provincial unions and the Players' Association in the interests of wider public safety due to the latest Covid-19 community outbreak.

"Although it could be possible to play competitions and matches outside of Auckland and Coromandel if the Covid alert levels fell to level 2 before Saturday, with level 4 restrictions not being lifted until midnight Friday at the earliest, we believe the responsible decision is to make an early call and keep people away from our fields and venues this weekend.

"We understand this decision will be disappointing for some of our stakeholders but are confident the rugby community will once again act in unity to play our part in keeping Aotearoa safe."

Rotorua Lakes Council on local events

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy chief executive community wellbeing Jocelyn Mikaere said all council staff involved in public events, markets and other activities were working urgently to reach out to organisers and vendors to make new arrangements and update event information.

"We know from experience that this is a very stressful time for organisers and anyone involved in these types of activities, so our focus will be providing as much support as possible with event postponements or cancellations.

"We encourage people to keep an eye on event pages including www.rotoruanui.nz for up-to-date information about events and activities in Rotorua."

Rotorua Energy Events Centre:

· Candenza Choral Event 2021 – cancelled last night's performance.

· Corporate Conference – expecting 500 pax this week – postponed

· Rotorua Basketball – regular league cancelled for lockdown

Sports events:

· Rotorua Kurangaituku Netball Tournament – decision pending

· Rotorua Tough Guy and Gal Challenge has announced that this weekend's event will be postponed until next month (September 18 – 21).

· All rugby (junior and senior) and rugby league (junior only, senior season finished) will be cancelled this weekend and at this stage is planned to be played the following weekend.

Safe and Sustainable Journeys:

· No Bike Ready programmes in schools this week

Arts and Culture:

· Shades of Whites exhibition in the Rotorua Lakes Council Galleria will be closed until further notice (due to run until October 22)

· Rotorua Night Market will be cancelled for this week (August 18)

· Rotorua Farmers Market (Sunday, August 22). We will be keeping an eye on the evolving situation and will be making a decision on Friday following further Government information.

· He Kākano – Rotorua Museum exhibition at The Arts Village due to open August 21 will be postponed until further notice.