Countdown Fraser Cove evacuated after false alarm

Two fire trucks were sent to the scene. Photo / file

Two fire trucks were sent to the scene. Photo / file

Countdown Fraser Cove was evacuated for ten minutes this afternoon after a "malicious false alarm".

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a "manual callpoint was maliciously activated".

Fire and Emergency Services were alerted at about 2.41pm and were there for about eight or nine minutes.

Two appliances went to the scene.

Countdown manager Craig James said Countdown and the stores in the immediate frontage were evacuated for about ten minutes.

Countdown was trading again.