Te Puke Primary School principal Andrea Dance says the "cost of living crisis" means more students need support from KidsCan, with the inflation of food, petrol and housing all having an impact. KidsCan is seeing record demand for its services.

Te Puke Primary School principal Andrea Dance says the "cost of living crisis" means more students need support from KidsCan, with the inflation of food, petrol and housing all having an impact. KidsCan is seeing record demand for its services.

A charity for kids is feeding 1500 more hungry students in Bay of Plenty schools as food prices soar amid the cost of living crisis.

Schools are providing breakfast and morning tea for their students to help parents "make ends meet" and to complement the Government's lunches in schools programme.

One Bay of Plenty school principal says it tries to remove "as many barriers as possible" by providing food so students could function at school, while a Rotorua school principal says there is a "big long lineup" at breakfast time.

KidsCan supports 102 schools and early childhood centres in the Bay of Plenty region, which covers Tauranga, Rotorua, Ōpōtiki, Murupara, Kawerau and Whakatāne.

Regional Bay of Plenty figures from KidsCan showed it fed 4488 students daily in term four last year and would be feeding 6000 students daily in term four this year.

It had distributed 6521 boxes of food to Bay of Plenty schools so far this year, as well as 6093 jackets, 2576 pairs of shoes and 5403 health items.

Te Puke Primary School principal Andrea Dance. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Puke Primary School principal Andrea Dance said the "cost of living crisis" meant more students needed support from KidsCan, with the inflation of food, petrol and housing all having an impact.

However, Dance said the school was "very blessed" as there were "wonderful" support services in Te Puke.

"Food is really important and we want to try and eliminate as many barriers as possible so that our children are able to function each and every day here."

It had the Government's lunches in schools and fruit in schools programmes, and the school also provided breakfast.

If students could not get to school, arrangements could be made to get them there, she said.

"We put [the] wellbeing of the child first and foremost. So if we can't get all those little bits right, then we can't really do the teaching and learning that we should be doing.

"If the bellies are full ... then learning improves, behaviour improves and it actually makes teachers' jobs so much easier.

"I've got a really incredible staff and their wellbeing is a real top priority for me because they put the children's wellbeing first too."

Mamaku School principal and Rotorua Principals' Association president Gary Veysi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mamaku School principal and Rotorua Principals' Association president Gary Veysi said the demand for food had "definitely gone up".

His school was also part of the lunches in schools programme, with any leftovers going to other school community members.

"When it comes down to paying the rent or food, that's a really hard decision to make."

Veysi said his school provided breakfast, morning tea and lunch.

"So basically kids can just come to school and [have] not eaten food or kai because it is provided for the day."

But for schools without those programmes, Veysi said parents would be finding it "quite hard" due to the increased cost of living.

He said schools who did not have access to these support programmes might use their parent-teacher associations to help fundraise "just for the basics".

"Where in the past, parent-teacher associations would probably fundraise to get you those extras in a school.

"Every school in Rotorua, every principal has got to work really hard to make sure that their children have got what they need to help them with their learning."

Rotorua's Kawaha Point School principal Maria Gillard said it used KidsCan but the school's board also funded breakfast.

"We're trying as best as we can to help parents ... to make ends meet."

Gillard said there was a "big long lineup" for breakfast.

"We've always been of the belief that it doesn't matter if you have been fed at home - if you're still hungry, come and see us and we'll feed you so you can start the day right.

"We do get Weet-Bix and milk ... but we also put on toast and Milo, especially during the winter."

KidsCan helped with providing spreads such as peanut butter and Vegemite, she said.

Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua's Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman said its students received free breakfast and it was also part of the lunches in schools programme.

Asked if students were turning up hungry to school, Chapman said: "We feed almost 100 per cent of our kids breakfast and lunch even if they've had breakfast.

"It's not a 'do you need breakfast' situation, it's a 'breakfast is already made'. And we do ours during class time rather than before school as well so it's part of our school day - our teachers serve our kids breakfast."

In a media release, KidsCan founder and chief executive Julie Chapman said it was seeing "record demand" for KidsCan food at school, as families went hungry at home.

"We are bringing in more food to meet the increased demand from our partner schools, while also working to reach those children on our waitlist.

"But with our costs rising, and a drop in people able to donate every month, we need more help from individuals and businesses too. Too much of the burden is falling on overwhelmed teachers, and they need all the support we can give them."

To donate, visit the KidsCan website.