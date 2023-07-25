An aerial view of the State Highway 25A washout.

Temporary speed reductions will be introduced in the Coromandel due to an increase in traffic since the closure of State Highway 25A.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said in a statement today the new limits would come into force for sections of SH25 over the next six to eight weeks “to manage safety risks”.

The agency said traffic had increased as motorists used the highway to get to and from the east coast of the peninsula after SH25A was severely damaged due to severe weather in January.

A bridge reconnecting the highway would be completed by the end of March next year.

The agency’s system manager for Waikato, Cara Lauder, said they had listened to concerns about the impact of increased traffic travelling at high speeds through local communities in areas where there were pedestrians and cyclists and near schools/kura and marae.

“The community is also concerned about the increased risk of crashes and near misses on the narrow sections of road, so we’re reducing speeds through the many small communities and along the winding sections along the Thames coast.”

“New speeds of 50km/h, 60km/h and 80km/h will be introduced along much of the 54-kilometre route between Thames and Coromandel and at a number of locations on the east coast, which should make it safer,” Lauder said.

The new speeds will come into force in each location as signage is installed.

SH25A was the main route to the eastern side of the peninsula, with around 3000 vehicles using it on a daily basis before it was closed.

Traffic data showed an increase of 20 per cent, or around 500 vehicles per day, south of Whangamatā, which supported anecdotal evidence Waka Kotahi had received of substantial increases along the west coast.

Speed limit changes on the Coromandel. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

“Even an increase of 1000 vehicles per day would make a significant impact on the Thames coast because of the many small communities and narrow winding sections along the coast,” Lauder said.

Currently, speed limits were highly variable on the west coast, with speed limits of 50, 70, 80 and 100km/h depending on the location.

Waka Kotahi said it had worked closely with Thames-Coromandel District Council to consider the wider impacts of the proposed safer speed limits on the local roading network.

On the east coast, two new reduced speed zones were being introduced at Coroglen and Te Rerenga, and existing reduced speed zones will be lowered at Kōpū, Kūaotunu, Wharekaho and Whangamatā.

Additional edge marker posts, cats’ eyes, curve warning signs and road markings will also be installed to make the road safer, particularly at night.

“By making the road safer for everyone, we are minimising the risk and severity of crashes and consequent disruption to traffic, particularly along the narrow and windy sections of the road.

“We are committed to improving road safety and are making these changes to ensure speed limits fit the current use and conditions of the road,” Lauder said.

“In addition, we are continuing recovery and maintenance work, and scheduling this to minimise impacts on road users, landowners and communities.”

The temporary speed reductions will be removed once the bridge reconnecting SH25A was open.