Coromandel Waihi Police Report 3 May 2021

Coromandel Waihi Police Report

April 26

A Rotorua woman was stopped for driving at night with no headlights at Rosemont Rd, Waihi. She failed an alcohol breath screening test with a result of 991. Her vehicle was impounded for 28 days and she will appear in court soon.

May 1

A motorcycle and car collided near Karangahake Reserve. The motorcyclist was flown to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. SH2 was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the scene. Police are investigating to determine who was at fault and whether charges would follow. A driver was stopped for drink-driving at Consols St, Waihi, with a child passenger on board. A Waihi woman failed an alcohol breath screening test with a result of 600. She will be appearing in court soon.

A Waihi man was arrested for breach of a protection order after police were called to a noise control incident at Queen St, Waihi. The man was wanted for arrest by police for a historic family harm incident on March 23 when he allegedly assaulted his female partner by dragging her along the ground by her hair and damaging property. He was held in custody overnight for a court appearance in Hamilton. The noise control matter was resolved peacefully.

May 2

A Waihi Beach motorcyclist who thought he was setting a new land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats was radar locked at 227km/h heading into town at Waihi-Whangamata Rd. Police apprehended him at the BP gas station when he stopped to refuel. The motorcycle was impounded and the rider will appearing in court soon on a dangerous driving charge. A non-injury traffic crash occurred at Old Waitekauri Rd and Victoria St, Waikino. A vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a ute. The offending driver was suspended for three months after she was found to have exceeded 100 demerit points within two years. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Road policing message

Winter is coming, which means poor light, fog and wet, icy roads. It takes a split second to lose control in wet, icy conditions. Shaded areas at state highways like Kopu-Hikuai, Athenree and Karangahake Gorge are prone to black ice so drive more slowly than you normally would and avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid. Smooth acceleration and gentle braking will prevent this. Drive at a safe distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads. Remember the 4-second rule. When travelling in low light, fog or rain, drive with your headlights on dip so you can be seen and allow extra travel time for the safer slower speed you'll be driving.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - if it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.