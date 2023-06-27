A slip on Saturday night closed the coast road, SH25, in Coromandel. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Further slips have closed State Highway 25 in the Coromandel.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said following further slips overnight the road would remain closed today.

“SH25 will remain closed between Waiomu and Ruamahunga this morning while work continues to clear and stabilise the slip prior to safely re-opening.

“We are unable to provide a likely reopening time presently,” the agency said.

Two large slips came down on the Thames coast road on Saturday night, trapping motorists between each slip.

The road temporarily opened Tuesday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi said the planned piloting of vehicles through the site would not take place this morning.

The site would be assessed later this morning and a decision on the possibility of piloting vehicles through will be made from there.

Yesterday, contractors continued to progress slip clearance and specialist abseilers were helping to remove unstable material on the cliff face.







