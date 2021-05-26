Coromandel Police Report for 24 May 2021

Whangamata Police in action helping plant streambanks with students on a local farm. Photo / HC Post

There were four arrests for warrants and breach of bail matters in the Coromandel area last week. Family harm continues to plague Eastern Waikato and several vehicle crashes caused headaches for drivers as well as emergency services.

Monday 17 May

A Waikino man was charged with assault after he allegedly punched his neighbour at Waitekauri Rd.

A Te Mata man was arrested for alleged assault in relation to a family harm incident at Thames Coast Rd. He allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck and shoved her into a wall. He has been charged and was held in custody for court.

Tuesday 18 May

Waihi Police were called to a street address in relation to an alleged family harm incident. A Waihi man was arrested as he allegedly tried to flee from the scene on a bicycle. After a short foot-chase he was apprehended at Silverton Rd. He is charged with breach of protection order and is remanded in custody.

Wednesday 19 May

A Paeroa man was arrested over alleged assault in relation to a family harm incident. He allegedly assaulted his adult daughter by punching her multiple times.

A Thames man was arrested in relation to the burglary of a residential property. He allegedly unlawfully entered the property and assaulted a female victim. He has been charged with burglary and assault with intent. He is now remanded in custody.

Thursday 20 May

A Thames man was arrested and charged with multiple serious assaults in relation to repeat family harm incidents. He has been remanded in custody.

Friday 21 May

A Paeroa man was arrested and charged with assault in relation to an ongoing family harm incident. He allegedly kicked and strangled the female victim.

A Waihi man was arrested for alleged breach of bail after he failed to report twice last week at Waihi Police Station. He is on bail for alleged firearms and drug dealing charges. He was held in custody for Court in Tauranga.

Police attended a single-vehicle traffic crash at Adams St. A car crashed into a power pole, damaging power and phone lines. The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot. Police located a suspect nearby, who was processed for drink driving, returning a result of 396mcg. He was issued with a fine.

Matamata Police searched a vehicle after calls about its driver allegedly acting suspiciously. Methamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils were allegedly discovered. The male driver was found to be disqualified from driving. The driver and his female passenger were arrested and will face several charges. A stolen vehicle was recovered from Victoria St, Waihi. It had been stolen from Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa a few days earlier. Police have seized the vehicle for forensic testing to identify an offender.

Saturday 22 May

A Matamata man allegedly put up a fight when police tried to take him into custody on multiple warrants. Police were not actively searching for the male, however he contributed to his apprehension when he called police seeking assistance on the roadside when his vehicle ran out of fuel.

Police attended the Pioneer Tavern at Hikutaia after reports of disorder. The situation was brought under control and there were no further issues.

A Paeroa driver allegedly returned an alcohol breath test result of 1143mcg after he was stopped due to alleged erratic driving, including hitting a bridge and crossing the centre line. He was towing a boat returning from a day's fishing on the Thames coast. His 8-year-old child was a passenger in the vehicle.

Sunday 23 May

A dinghy and trailer were reported stolen from a Lorne St, Morrinsville address.

Police attended a single-vehicle injury crash at Lawrence Ave, Te Aroha where a car had hit a tree. Several of the driver's intoxicated family members allegedly caused issues at the scene. The driver was hospitalised with serious injuries.

A heated family harm incident at a Morrinsville address resulted in multiple police units attending to calm the situation down. Referrals have been made to various social services agencies to engage with the family.

A Paeroa gang member received a warning for alleged disorderly behaviour after he used a megaphone to shout at residents at Porritt St.

Another traffic crash occurred in which a car hit a power pole at Mangatangi. The driver was hospitalised and police are waiting on blood test results to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor and whether charges will be laid.

Road Policing Message

Thieves are highly active in the area. Recently quad bikes, boats, trailers and motorcycles have been reported stolen. If you see any suspicious vehicles or people lurking around your or your neighbours' properties, note down as much information and as many descriptions as you can. Most importantly, call police on 111 as soon as possible and report it at the time it's occurring, not a day or two later. Definitely don't report crime on social media. Police will only receive information from the correct reporting channels.

