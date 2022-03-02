Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Coromandel housing: 'Covid we can cope with, but housing is absolutely desperate'

7 minutes to read
Whiritoa recorded the highest quarterly rise in house prices nationally up 23.8 per cent to $1.088m. Photo at daybreak New Zealand Herald Alex Robertson.

Whiritoa recorded the highest quarterly rise in house prices nationally up 23.8 per cent to $1.088m. Photo at daybreak New Zealand Herald Alex Robertson.

Alison Smith
By
Alison Smith

Communities editor


Motels are helping the homeless, that's a reality on the Coromandel, opening their doors for locals needing a place to live and boosting their business through tough times for tourism.

"Forget Covid - the biggest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.