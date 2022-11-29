Coromandel cookie seller aims to donate 250 buckets to charity

McKenzie Northcott is the sole Cookie Time seller for the Coromandel region this Christmas.

Every Christmas, with the help of a Christchurch-based cookie company, university students and other young people put their entrepreneurial skills to the test by selling Christmas cookies to local people and businesses.

McKenzie Northcott, from Tairua, is a Cookie Time Christmas Cookie seller for 2022, and she is the only seller covering the vast Coromandel area. Cookie Time has been running the programme for the last 37 years, and their sellers are recognised by their distinctive bright uniforms and their red buckets, which are filled with cookies in traditional flavours like chocolate chip, and new offerings like lemon meringue white chocolate, gluten-free chocolate chip and gluten-free berries and cream.

McKenzie’s target is to sell 8000 buckets, and she said she is always on the hunt for more festive buyers in order to reach her selling goal, as she aims to be able to donate 250 cookie buckets on Christmas Eve to her chosen emergency service charities in the Coromandel (Hato Hone St John, Westpac Helicopter and Fire and Emergency New Zealand).

“I chose these charities to spread joy to families whose loved ones are out saving lives during the Christmas period and cannot be present with them during this time. Young university students like myself get the opportunity to make some cash before Christmas by going out and promoting the Christmas spirit,” said McKenzie.

Nationally, Cookie Time sales support Kids Can, Dyslexia NZ and Cookie Time Charitable Trust.

McKenzie can be contacted at mckenzie.northcott@christmascookies.co.nz or via 0800 XCOOKIE.