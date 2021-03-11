Consultation to start on Tauranga $45m Cameron Rd upgrade

An artist's impression of the proposed Cameron Rd upgrade. Image / Supplied

Details of a $45 million government-funded project to futureproof Cameron Rd are being shared with the community, so they can help finalise the plan which will help transform the Te Papa Peninsula into a thriving, connected centre.

More than one million bus passengers use Cameron Rd each year, and 60 per cent of all bus connections in Tauranga pass through Cameron Rd, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

Tauranga's projected population by 2063 will increase by almost 80,000, the statement said.

Tauranga City Council infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said Cameron Rd was one of the city's main arteries, and the city had an opportunity to get ahead of the growth by incorporating more transport options.

What's being proposed. Image / Supplied

"This multi-stage project will help address this growth, revitalise a key part of our city, and provide more transport options so people don't have to be so car dependent, all things the community has said they would like," Johansson said in the statement.

The project aimed to make the route safer, more attractive, and provide more ways to move by giving people greater choice about whether to walk, cycle, scooter, catch a bus or drive.

Changes will include new part-time bus lanes, a new two-way cycleway, and improvements to make the area more walkable, attractive and community-friendly.

This included native plantings that reflected the history of the area and attract birdlife, spaces for the community to spend time in, and room for businesses to have more interaction with the street including outdoor dining areas for example. Existing traffic lanes will be retained.



"Through consultation on the Te Papa Spatial Plan, the community have said they want safe open spaces, tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly, walkable neighbourhoods, and more housing and transport choice. One of the first steps towards creating this future will be along Cameron Rd," Johansson said.



Futureproofing Cameron Rd also aligned with the Government's goals of supporting growth, safety, alternative transport choices and creating attractive public spaces for the community, the statement said.



"The grant we have received from central government to support local economic recovery from Covid-19 is a great opportunity for us to improve our city without ratepayers bearing the full cost of this significant project."



Stage One of "Futureproofing Cameron Rd" would run from Harington St in the CBD down to 17th Ave beside Tauranga Hospital.

Stage Two aimed to transform the length of Cameron Rd from the hospital to Barkes Corner. There was also potential to extend this to Tauriko, which would unlock the full benefits of the changes and support other cycleway and bus network improvements planned for the future.

Traffic on Cameron Rd. Photo / File

Since 2018 the council had been working with a group of local residents and business representatives from the Stage One stretch of Cameron Rd as well as a range of stakeholder groups to get their input into early designs, and would continue to work alongside them as plans are firmed up, the statement said.

The council was now asking for input from the wider community through the next design and development phases. Community events (pending Covid-19 alert levels) were planned so the community could share their thoughts.

Detailed design for Stage One would be completed in July 2021. In preparation for the main construction to start in September, some enabling works and trial road layout changes would start in late April 2021.



The council and the Government have confirmed certain aspects of the project (such as the two-way cycleway, part-time bus lanes, and retention of existing traffic lanes) must be included. However, community feedback was being sought on a range of other elements.



"We are looking forward to finalising the design with the public's help and realising the benefits of this significant project for our community," Johansson said.



The community can provide feedback in person at open days, online at www.tauranga.govt.nz/cameronroad by email to cameron@tauranga.govt.nz or by calling the council on 07 577 7000.

Open days:

• Monday March 22, 7am until 7pm at Tauranga City Council offices

(306 Cameron Rd)

• Tuesday March 23, noon until 6pm at Pak'nSave Tauranga carpark

• Thursday March 25, noon until 6pm at Tauranga Baptist Church

(beside Countdown)

• Saturday March 27, 7.15am until noon at Tauranga Farmers' Market

- Supplied copy