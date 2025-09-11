Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Construction sector in Tauranga and Western Bay hits economic headwinds

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

The construction industry is one of the biggest employers in Tauranga and Western Bay. Photo / 123rf

The construction industry is one of the biggest employers in Tauranga and Western Bay. Photo / 123rf

A “perfect storm” has Tauranga’s construction industry feeling the pinch, with residential consents down, jobs declining and projects halted – but some see a turnaround on the horizon.

According to figures from New Zealand Certified Builders, residential consents in Tauranga halved from a 2021 peak of 2180 to 1067

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save