An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange. Photo / Supplied

Early work to construct a new interchange connecting Pāpāmoa East with the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road is expected to get under way on August 1.

There will be a one-lane closure heading eastbound towards Paengaroa for up to five days to install a permanent guard rail on the seaward side of the toll road, Tauranga City Council said on Tuesday.

There will be a temporary maximum speed limit of 70km/h through the worksite.

Council project manager Wayne Troughton said the lane closure was expected to have minimal impact on travel times.

Once the steel barriers for the guard rail were in place, the construction of stormwater culverts, including one under the toll road, would begin in mid-August.

Travellers could expect lane closures and traffic diversions while the embankment works were undertaken.

Completion of the embankment is expected in April.

The interchange will be a standard diamond interchange with a four-lane bridge over the toll road and an exit north into Pāpāmoa East to directly service the future Golden Sands Town Centre.

The interchange will also provide a major escape route in the event of a tsunami and is expected to be finished in early 2026.

It will also enable faster travel for motorists driving between Pāpāmoa East and Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and the wider region, including Te Puke. It will also provide a connection to the Rangiuru Business Park once that is operational.

Total investment for the project is expected to be about $90 million.