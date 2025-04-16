The commission heard an appeal in March, and commissioners Brendan Duffy, Bonita Bigham and Gwen Bull released their decision last week.

It said there were compelling reasons to keep the clearly defined “communities of interest” and expand the reach of community boards to ensure coverage across the district.

The commission considered how it could deliver a district-wide community board model that preserved the essence of existing boards.

The Waihī Beach community board boundaries will stay the same for the next two elections. Photo / George Novak

Under the new structure, Waihī Beach and Katikati community boards will keep their current boundaries.

Ōmokoroa would expand to cover the full Kaimai ward and be renamed Ōmokoroa–Kaimai Community Board.

Te Puke would add Paengaroa, Pongakawa, and Pukehina to its representation and be named Te Puke–East.

Maketu Community Board would expand its boundary slightly.

The changes meant the entire district would be covered by a community board except for Matakana and Rangiwaea Islands.

Currently, about 40% of the district is not represented by a board.

A community board is a group of elected members who represent the interests of their area and act as a link between the community and the council.

Waihī Beach Community Board chair Dani Simpson. Photo / Supplied

Waihī Beach Community Board chairwoman Dani Simpson said the decision was “phenomenal” and her board was pleased with the outcome.

“It’s fantastic that the commissioners really understood where we were coming from.”

There were a lot of united views from the district’s community boards, and the commission’s decision showed there was strength in numbers, Simpson said.

At the appeal hearing, Simpson said community boards were the “pulse of our place”.

The three-board proposal was “diminishing” the community’s voice and “eroding a democracy”, she said.

The commission heard appeals from 10 submitters, all but one against changing the number of community boards.

Te Puke community board chair Kassie Ellis. Photo / Supplied

Te Puke Community Board chairwoman Kassie Ellis said they put up a “good fight” at the hearing and spoke true to their community.

“I’m all for that localised approach and wanting what’s best for our community.”

Paengaroa, Pongakawa, and Pukehina deserved community board representation, Ellis said.

She was interested to see who would run for those communities in the October election.

“We [the board] are looking forward to what the future holds.”

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer said the commission’s decision benefitted local communities.

“We’re pleased to see the outcome delivers district-wide community board coverage — something council and our community strongly supported,” he said in a statement.

Western Bay mayor James Denyer. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“With five boards now spanning the district, every community will have a stronger and more equitable platform to engage with council and advocate for what matters most to them.”

The commission recommended the council engage and educate the community about the role and purpose of the boards.

The council was also encouraged to empower the boards with more delegations.

Before the October elections, the council would review community board functions and delegations to ensure they were equipped to enhance local decision-making and support community-led initiatives.

Denyer said this was an opportunity to strengthen local leadership and build a more connected and engaged district.

“Community boards will be well-positioned to work alongside existing groups, such as ratepayer associations, to ensure local voices are heard.”

The new representation model would also reduce the number of councillors at the table from 11 plus the mayor to nine plus the mayor.

A Māori ward would be established, represented by one councillor, that covered the entire district, called Waka Kai Uru ward.

These changes would be in place for the October council elections.

The council reaffirmed its decision to establish a Māori ward in September.

A referendum will be held with the election on whether the Māori ward should remain.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.