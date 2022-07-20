Suraj Singh is off to the Commonwealth Games. Photo / The New Zealand Team, Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Katikati Olympic Wrestling Club has its first athlete selected for the Commonwealth Games.

A Katikati local has wrestled his way into ''the friendly games''.

Suraj Singh, 23, has made the New Zealand wrestling team destined for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham beginning later this month.

He's also the first wrestler in Katikati Olympic Wrestling Club's 40-year history to achieve the honour.

Suraj had a tough road to selection due to several international selection tournaments being cancelled due to Covid-19.

But as the current national champion, Suraj impressed the selectors with his performance at the Australian National Championships last month and was named alongside three other male and two female wrestlers to join the team in early July.

The wrestling team was one of the last named by the New Zealand Olympic Committee — which represents both the Olympic and Commonwealth Games in New Zealand.

He will be competing in the 57kg division and anticipates his toughest opponents will be from India, Canada and Nigeria.

Suraj started wrestling as an 11-year-old at the Katikati club and attributes his success to his coach and parents who have been supportive of his wrestling career.

"My dad goes to every one of my competitions, both in New Zealand and overseas. As an ex-wrestler himself, he loves the sport as much as I do."

Suraj completed his schooling in Katikati. While at Katikati College, won several junior and collegiate wrestling titles.

"The college has a rich history in wrestling, and I'm just so proud to be the first one to make it to Commonwealth Games,'' he says.

Coach Ross Tanner couldn't be prouder. Ross, who was on track to make the 1990 Commonwealth Games before the sport was removed from the programme, paid tribute today to Suraj's dedication and says the real hard work has only just started.

"There's no point just feeling like making the team is the end goal. Winning a medal is the real goal," he says.

Ross was also the national coach at the last two Commonwealth Games and knows what it takes to win a medal at the event.

Suraj has had support from other combat clubs in the region - both Mount Maunganui Wrestling Club and Katikati's Global Jui Jitsu clubs have provided training and competitive opportunities.

● Wrestling at Birmingham 2022 will begin on August 5 at Coventry Stadium and indoor arena.