CITY ART WALK app-based public art walk building Tauranga connections

Photo / George Novak

People can now learn about and connect with a plethora of local stories, artists and artworks with the launch of a free new app-based public art walk.

CITY ART WALK is a self-guided tour of 20 artworks located in Tauranga's city centre.

It also aims to bring people back into the inner city, and at about an hour, visitors can wander Tauranga's streets and laneways.

It is the brainchild of Supercut Projects, a Tauranga-based company, led by arts adviser and strategist Sonya Korohina.

Korohina said, "We hope, in taking the tour, people will start to see the city with fresh eyes, and come away with a stronger sense of connection to their home or – for visitors – our city.

"In researching and working with the various artists and art commissioners we have learnt so much about different approaches to public art making, and uncovered some great stories, many of which relate to tangata whenua and social history of the region."

She said this learning was one of her favourite things throughout the process.

Each entry in the app gives an insight into the artwork and the artist who created it.

"The thing is with public art 99 per cent of the time it's created in response to a Māori legend or responding to the site itself. Each of the artworks share stories from the past and from today.

"It's a great way to learn more about where you're from and build a stronger sense of place."

Stop-offs include the famous tidal stairs project by Auckland-based artist Elliot Collins, the beautiful sculpture Pōhutakawa on Tauranga's waterfront by Tauranga artist Kereama Taepa, and some historical stained glass windows in the library building which were salvaged from Tauranga's former town hall and repurposed in 1989 by local glass artist Neale Blaymires.

The experience has been designed for people of all ages and abilities, and audiences can engage with CITY ART WALK in different ways – do it all in one go, do some of it, or take it in at their leisure.

Korohina said: "The great thing about an app is it's a different way of sharing information and has no boundaries, it's limitless with who can access it."

Askew One, Untitled. Photo / Anne Shirley

The tour is free. Audiences can download the free mobile app beforehand, or at any of the artworks via an on-site QR code.

Maps are available from an i-Site, Tauranga Art Gallery, Our Place, University of Waikato and other city centre locations.

There is a scavenger hunt for kids, as well as a wider community engagement programme over summer.

In the settings, people can also select English or te reo Māori.

CITY ART WALK is also working with Tauranga Art Gallery to promote the experience to the 9500 school children that access their education programme annually.

The map will form part of their city centre visual arts visitor pack.

Korohina said, "Tauranga boasts numerous public artworks and some of the best street art in the country, yet most people walk right past without a second thought, they don't know how to connect with it".

"We could be like Wellington's waterfront, with a little help. There are great stories to be told and beautiful artworks to experience which are not being enjoyed or shared.

Whare Thompson, Te Toka a Tirikawa. Photo / University of Waikato

"Now, during a time of urban transition, Supercut Projects believe placemaking initiatives can play an important role in strengthening the connection people have with our city."

Accessible 24/7 and during levels 1, 2 and 3 (for city centre residents), CITY ART WALK is a fun and socially-distanced way to experience art.

The app is available on both iOs and Android, via the Google Play and Apple stores. https://cityartwalktga.stqry.app / @cityartwalktga / #cityartwalktga / #tgapublicart