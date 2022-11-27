Christmas Open Tournament held at Waihi Golf

The winners of the Christmas Open Tournament are Chris Astwood (nett) (left), Murray Fraser (gross), and Denise Morgan (stableford). Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

On Sunday, November 27, the Waihi club held its Christmas Open Tournament. Despite some dire weather predictions, the rain held off, and the tournament was completed in good conditions. With visitors from five other clubs, a total field of over 65 started the contest. There was some good scoring with Murray Fraser taking the top prize with 73 gross, while Chris Astwood won the nett with an excellent 61. Denise Morgan showed some of her form from earlier in the season with a terrific 45 points to take out the top Stableford prize. Other winners: In division 1, Paul Williams had 39 points, Harison Madsen and Mark Tomsett both scored 38 points, and Jethro Meares and Greg Rosevear scored 37. Grant Robson and Alex Teesdale both had 36. In division 2, Glenn Te Wake was top with 41 points, while Rebecca Astwood, Logan Phillips, and Alex Morton were next with 40. All on 37 were Kaylene Croker, Rex Knight, and Paul Morgan, with Karen Roche and Susan Mustard on 35. A number of ham raffles meant a lot of people headed home well prepared for Christmas.

MONDAY VETS: A smaller field this week mainly evaded the wet weather. The competition was putting, and it was tight at the top, with Vivienne Lilley, Judy Saunders, and Brian Baynes all recording 30 putts for the round. Helen Hunkin, Rae Brown, Rodger Bagshaw, Ross fitness, and Rob Morrison all finished one behind with 31 putts.

On the same day, the Waihi team played in the final round of the Coromandel shield at Te Aroha, on a rather bleak and rainy day. The highlight was Ken Purcell scoring a hole in one that gave him a great score, and with the rest of the team performing well, Waihi won the day and lifted themselves to fourth for the season.

TUESDAY NINE HOLE: The second round of the Joanna Mathews Summer Cup was played, and this week the leading scores were shared by Vicky Knight and Glen Bennett with 21 points. Next was Garth Pritchard with 19, while Lynda Thomson, and Jill Morrison both had 17 points.

HUME MONTHLY MEAT PACK TOURNAMENT: It was played on Thursday with frequent showers and an extremely strong westerly that made play often difficult. However, some good scores were recorded, and the winner of the gross was Adam Mackie with 76, while the winner of the nett was Graham Curd with 72, on a countback from Alex Standfield. The winner of the Stableford was Richard Taitoko with 40 points, and in division 1, he was followed by Alex Standfield with 36, then Michelle Libby, Andy Roche, John Taylor, and Terry Gerbich all with 35 points. In division 2, Roy Huch, John Drent, Matt Donnelly, and Pete Rowe all finished with 34 points.

SATURDAY MEN: Finally a Saturday without rain, and little wind, made a pleasant change for the men’s haggles. In the morning division 1, Allen Sarjant led the way with 40 points, just pipping Allen Smith on 39. Ken Mustard, and Rob Page both had 38, with David Croker 37. In division 2 the scoring was lower with Peter Hewitt winning with 35 points, while Graham Leigh, Jock Stronach, and Rodger Bagshaw all had 34, with Harry Shepherd next on 33. In the afternoon haggle, Mike Rose enjoyed the conditions to come out on top with 38 points. He was followed by Chris Hale, and Mark Tomsett who both scored 37 points, with Peter Dagg, Terry Gerbich, and David Campbell on 36, with Chris Pilmer and Gary Dunning with 34. Next was Graeme Parkinson on 33.



