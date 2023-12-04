Santa is heading to Waihī Beach.

Saturday Farmers’ Market at Waihī Beach School will transform into a festive community event next weekend.

This Christmas Market will have something for everyone, especially the little ones.

Kids can have a pony ride or challenge themselves with a game of giant inflatable tenpin bowling or football. Adults can explore the popular Saturday Farmers’ Market, which is shaping up to be their biggest market to date.

The market offers food and drink stalls, local produce, arts and crafts, live music and entertainment from Waihī Beach School.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance at 10am.

“The Christmas Market is all about community and the kids. We want every kid to leave grinning from ear to ear. Admission is free, so gather your family and friends and join us for a fun festive morning,” says Waihī Beach Events and Promotions events manager Matt Nicholson.

The Details

What: Christmas at the Markets

When: December 16, 8am-12pm

Where: Waihī Beach School



