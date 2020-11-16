Christmas appeal: Retired mates volunteer at the Foodbank every week for years

Bill Cahill (left) and Rob Wakelin run the Tauranga Community Foodbank van once a week. Photo / Cira Olivier

Whether they're picking up 300 bags of cornflakes or dropping off a food parcel to a family who doesn't have a car, retired mates Bill Cahill and Rob Wakelin say their weekly work at the Foodbank is time well spent.

Cahill and Wakelin volunteer at the Tauranga Community Foodbank as van operators once or twice a week.

The retired buddies have been doing their part for the community together for the last two years when Wakelin got Cahill to join him as a volunteer.

Wakelin had been there for many years - some say eight, others say 10, and he too was a little fuzzy on the details.

The men mainly picked up food for the Foodbank but also did deliveries to those who either had no time to collect or were not able to drive in.

Wakelin said delivery driving was a new addition to their job description as a result of Covid-19 when the need from stranded foreigners who lost their jobs was made clear.

"They had nowhere to stay, nowhere to go, no opportunity to get an employment benefit," Wakelin said.

He said there were a "heck of a lot" of people still around the Tauranga area, many of whom were employed in horticulture.

For the community-supporting pair, there was no real downside to the work.

As rewarding as it was to be able to go out into the community and to help those in need, the real reward was being part of a compassionate team - those who gave up their time to help others, for nothing in return.

"They're committed," Cahill said.

"It can be quite infectious," Wakelin agreed.

Manager Nicki Goodwin said there was a roster that had different people on van duties every day and the van played an important role.

It allowed them to pick up food donations as well as taking parcels to those who were unable to come in for themselves, for whatever reason.

She said there were many different roles across the volunteers, and those who were keen to help out during the week could get in touch through the Foodbank's website.