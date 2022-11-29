Ako Learning Centre kaiako Sophie Millar and tamariki from the centre with their foodbank donation. Photo / Mead Norton

Just after mat time at a Tauranga early learning centre, 12 energetic tamariki lunge into showing off their favourite foods from a collection they plan to donate to those in need.

Elliot Kirkham, aged 3, picks out cornflakes while 4-year-old Amaia Mareikura goes straight for the instant noodles. Maisie Pinn, 3, holds a two-litre bottle of orange juice closely while smiling to herself.

These are just some of the 130 food items being donated to Tauranga Community Foodbank as part of an initiative run by Ako Early Learning.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin paid a visit to the Fraser St centre on Tuesday to pick up the donation. She told the children about how their contribution would help others in need.

“Do you know what I am going to do with that food? We are going to give it to other people who don’t have any food. That food is going to make a lot of other children very, very happy,” she said.

“I am lucky because I get to work somewhere where we get to share all day - lots and lots.”

The hand of one student quickly shot up and he said “but I have already got food at home”.

Goodwin responded: “But there are some children that don’t have any at food home so we are going to give them some.”

The 12 pupils - aged between 2 and 4 - patiently sat and listened to Goodwin but as time passed many were eager to talk about their own favourite foods.

Grapes, apples, carrots and doughnuts were just some of the items listed.

Three-year-old Elliot Kirkham holding cornflakes. Photo / Mead Norton

Goodwin told the Bay of Plenty Times the children’s collection was a “very generous donation” and she was especially stoked with the gluten-free cereal included.

“I have a big smile on my face,” she said.,

“The cereal is just fabulous because it’s not cheap and a lot of people need it. I reckon it’s an amazing range of food - it’s going to fill up some shelves nicely,” she said.

Many kindergartens, early learning centres and schools in Tauranga donated to the foodbank about this time of year. Goodwin said it helped instil values in children about giving back.

Ako Early Learning tamariki Gavin Singh, 2, Amaia Mareikura, 4, and Kobi Todd, 3. Photo / Mead Norton

Ako Early Learning kaiako (teacher) Sophie Millar, who organised the foodbank collection, said children had learned about community connection, kindness and the importance of “giving to others” over Christmas. It was organised as part of a programme running this term called Hauora Mai - which focused on “all the different aspects of wellbeing”.

“We thought we would do a drive in the lead-up to Christmas so the group could learn about giving to others at Christmas time - not just receiving presents themselves,” she said.

“It has been exciting because I think food in general is pretty exciting for kids. I think it’s helped the children realise that other people aren’t as fortunate as them to have a whole lot of food at home.”

She said she was “absolutely blown away” by the 130 items food items that were donated - saying it was a “huge amount” for a centre of 25 children.

Maisie Pinn,3, picked out her favourite item from the foodbank donations. Photo / Mead Norton

“It was a lot more than I anticipated.”

It was the first time the centre had run an initiative of this type since opening in June, but Millar thought this was something they would do again in years to come.

She encouraged those who could to donate to the appeal, saying even a “few small things make a huge difference to a lot of lives over Christmas”.

