Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

ChatGPT: How Bay of Plenty educators are preparing for increased use of AI technology

Emma Houpt
By
6 mins to read
A person on a laptop using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT. Photo / Alex Cairns

A person on a laptop using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT. Photo / Alex Cairns

An artificial intelligence tool that can generate essays, stories and poems which could potentially be used by students to cheat has been labelled an “exciting disruptor”.

One Tauranga principal believes schools need to “harness the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times