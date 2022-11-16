Club Volunteers, from left: Mike Saes, with Phil Tataurangi, Warren Yass, Terry "The famous greenkeeper", and Tom Horsburgh. Photo / Supplied

Phil Tataurangi, one of New Zealand's most celebrated golfers first started playing on Whangamata's Williamson Golf Course when he was 7.

"As a family, this is where we used to holiday in the '70s and '80s. The folks had a family caravan and then built a bach over at Moana Point. Mum and dad were teachers, so we were here just about every school break or long weekend. I'd ride my Raleigh 20, with my clubs and stay all day. It was all I wanted to do and certainly heralded the beginning of my deep love for the game, " said Phil.

Phil is currently back in Whangamata and he's back on the old course with fond memories but this time for a very different reason. "The Willy" is a nine-hole course donated by the founders of the town.

However, 44 years after Phil first started playing on it, it is now surrounded by infill housing and many of the residents don't play golf and are concerned about children's safety, reflecting a problem around New Zealand with many homes now just metres away from the fairways and greens.

Since stepping away from playing tournament golf, Phil has pursued an interest in course design and construction and is consulting with several clubs around New Zealand. Along with Greg Shaw of GroundVision and with the help of golf club member volunteers, Phil is moving the second green back 30 metres away from the houses.

The old second hole was a long Par 3 and one of the member's favourites. The move has disappointed a few members.

With the risk of injury and damage, the insurance bill is increasing. Golf New Zealand is also recommending clubs evaluate and if necessary take measures to mitigate the potential for serious injury to occur. Phil is currently working with six other clubs around New Zealand that are in similar situations.

"I empathise with clubs that are having to go through the process of assessing their courses and in some cases change some holes but this is a different era and there are many factors contributing to the issue.

"The view that the course 'was here first' doesn't wash in society nowadays. There is a duty of care for golf clubs to operate responsibly and no one is comfortable with residents or golfers being in harm's way," said Phil.

Fortunately, Williamson had a spare green, so with a lot of volunteers' help, the old one was rolled up and re-laid.

The Whangamata Golf Club has accepted the change and is now looking to evolve the focus of the club towards golf-based entertainment for year-round fun and interest for locals and visitors, rather than just traditional golf.

Future activities could include mini-put, screen golf and golf stimulators, along with modern café and bar options in renovated clubrooms. And for a time-conscious public, perhaps a smaller purpose-built par 3 course.

The club is hoping by Christmas the green will be settled and in play - possibly ready for the next 7-year-old to visit and start his journey to become a PGA winner.