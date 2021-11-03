Chance to enjoy breakfast with the gulls in Maketū

A black billed gull at Maketū Spit.

There's a chance to get up close to the world's most endangered gull in Maketū at the weekend.

Maketū Ongatoro Wetland Society's (MOWS) Breakfast with the Gulls offers a chance to see the black-billed gulls on Maketū Spit.

The spit is home to a huge gull colony that has over 3000 red-billed gull nests and about 20 black-billed gull nests, and there is a chance to cross the estuary entrance to visit the colony with MOWS on Saturday morning.

The event aims to raise awareness of the plight of several at-risk species and the work that MOWS does to protect the unique coastal duneland at Maketū Spit.

The sandy peninsula is a breeding site for New Zealand dotterels, variable oystercatchers, gulls and white-front terns. Native shore skinks and numerous invertebrates also call the spit home.

In 2008, MOWS started trapping predators to protect New Zealand dotterel from pest animals, and for nearly a decade it has maintained the dune system by removing weeds and monitoring the numbers of native species.

Slowly, the numbers of breeding birds have grown, and there were record numbers of gulls and dotterels last year.

At this time of year, from the Maketū Surf Club, keen birdwatchers can enjoy the scenes of the spectacular.

At Saturday's event, MOWS guides will lead you on a short walk along the beach to see the nesting birds and will share their knowledge of the area and the native species it is home to. You may even spot a New Zealand dotterel with coloured leg bands that was marked when the Rena ran aground.

With the help of Maketū Surf Life Saving Club, inflatable rescue boats will be available to escort you to and from the spit.

A barbecue breakfast will be available during the morning, thanks to Maketū Rotary, and a short MOWS AGM will be held straight after the event next to the surf club.

Breakfast with the Gulls will run from 8am-10.30am. If the weather is poor it will be postponed to November 20.

MOWS is asking that people wanting to head over to the spit email janie@maketuwetlands.org.nz.

A koha towards MOWS would be greatly appreciated by the group.