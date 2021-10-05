Celebrations at the 19th hole for Whangamata golf ace

Whangamata's Titoki Golf Course is a place for everyone to enjoy.

Whangamata's Titoki Golf Course is a place for everyone to enjoy.

Peter Millen made in his first hole in one at Whangamata Golf Club's Titoki course on the par four first hole on Wednesday.

This intriguing golf story has many twists and turns, from Peter's pre-shot assessment through to the riotous club-room celebrations.

This opening hole usually needs two shots to get the ball on the green.

Peter didn't mess around as he slapped the ball deliberately on to the concrete cart pathway near the green, bounced it past the surprised putters on the green and hid it in the hole.

Rowdily, one of the bystanding putters quickly jumped on his electric bike and motored back to a stunned Peter on the tee. "You've done it, Pete, you've aced the first hole!"

The recent Titoki course treescaping has opened up this hole, with several trees having been removed.

Due to temporary construction work the tee box had been moved forward for this Wednesday competition. This in no way lessens Pete's shot, though.

Before his tee shot Peter casually mentioned to his playing partner that the only way he could get the ball onto the green was to bounce it off the concrete path.

Guess what? Amazing what the mind can do.

Peter Mullins aced it with the Titoki course temporary construction work. Photo / Don Mackay.

Peter drilled the ball precisely with his favourite driver the 268 metres from tee to hole.

This was a great start to his round and he finished strongly on the 18th. Peter managed to get to the green in two, only 4m from the hole.

Sadly he could not make his eagle putt but he gladly recorded a birdie.

There was more drama as the scoring computer did not understand Peter's entry of one on the par 4 first hole. Club professional Ben Harwood quickly rectified that to record for history this supreme golf shot.

The field of players celebrated well with Peter at the 19th hole.