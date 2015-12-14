The latest offering from Tauranga boatbuilder Pachoud Yachts waits for its Canadian buyer. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga boatbuilder Pachoud Yachts is enjoying a resurgence of business after riding out the doldrums of the Global Financial Crisis.

A new long-range cruising catamaran, built for a Canadian client who wants to explore the Pacific, was the latest boat to emerge from Pachoud's yard in Sulphur Point.

Dave Pachoud said the order book was full for the next 18 months to two years and they would be looking to hire more boatbuilders.

They were committed to staying in Tauranga and would look to see what happened with the city council's Marine Precinct in Mirrielees Rd, he said.

Most orders for motor yachts were coming from Australia where the New Zealand exchange rate was still quite strong.