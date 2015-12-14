Advertisement
Catamaran good for business

John Cousins
By
Senior reporter, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read
The latest offering from Tauranga boatbuilder Pachoud Yachts waits for its Canadian buyer. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga boatbuilder Pachoud Yachts is enjoying a resurgence of business after riding out the doldrums of the Global Financial Crisis.

A new long-range cruising catamaran, built for a Canadian client who wants to explore the Pacific, was the latest boat to emerge from Pachoud's yard in Sulphur Point.

Dave Pachoud said the order book was full for the next 18 months to two years and they would be looking to hire more boatbuilders.

They were committed to staying in Tauranga and would look to see what happened with the city council's Marine Precinct in Mirrielees Rd, he said.

Most orders for motor yachts were coming from Australia where the New Zealand exchange rate was still quite strong.

Mr Pachoud said the good years of 1995-2005 were returning, with renewed interest from Americans.

Pachoud Yachts has built up a niche market in powered catamarans ranging in length from 15m to 50m, calling itself the most experienced builder of custom, luxury, composite catamarans in the world.

"People are turning on to catamarans because of their benefits," Mr Pachoud said.

This included their stability and that they used a lot less fuel than conventional motor yachts - achieving a long cruising range without carrying too much fuel, he said.

The latest epoxy composite boat to emerge from the Cross Rd shed was one of the biggest ever built by the company which began in Rotorua in 1987 before relocating to Tauranga in 2000.

Mr Pachoud said all their current orders were for catamarans and, apart from the motors, it was almost a total Tauranga effort - from the hydraulics to the stainless steel, upholstery and tiles.

He would not disclose how many millions the Canadian had paid for the catamaran, saying it was confidential information.

