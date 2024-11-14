“It’s kind of cool to be able to push the boundaries. It’s like a personal challenge most of the time seeing what you’re capable of with these endurance types of events.
“I’m excited to just see how it plays out, and how we cope, it’s a pretty massive feat,” Olly said.
The Cape to Cape journey will mostly be cycled, with some walking and paddling thrown in.
The trio will start at the East Cape Lighthouse and cycle on State Highway 35 around East Cape to Ōpōtiki before heading south into the wilderness of Te Urewera.
They will follow the Whakatāne River upstream to Ruatahuna Rd then cross over into Whirinaki Forest, where they make their way south towards the top of the Kaimanawa Range. They planned to march to Cascade Hut before crossing over Umukarikari Range via Waipakahi Hut.
The team hoped to walk the Tongariro Crossing with supporters before cycling west through to Whakahoro, then jumping in canoes to paddle to the Matematonga Track before continuing west on foot.
On the 19th day, Dow, Winter and Dunn aimed to cycle to East Egmont in Egmont National Park before climbing to the summit of Mt Taranaki the following day.
To finish, on the western side of the Egmont National Park, the boys will get back on their bikes to cycle to the endpoint at Cape Egmont Lighthouse.
Thomas also a Year 13 at Tauranga Boys College, is involved in the local Tauranga mountain biking club and is among the best riders in New Zealand for his age.
Thomas had said he had been riding since he was 6 and started racing when he was in Year 9.
“It will be such an awesome experience to look back on once we reach the finish line, travelling across the North Island with two other awesome guys and getting to see many places which are unknown to us at this point.
“The satisfaction from start to finish and the memories created along the way will be the real highlight for me.”
The team said they chose the Child Cancer Foundation – which supports families of children with cancer – because it was an important cause they felt connected to.
Will said although the trio were at the end of high school and moving into the real world, they were still kids.
“Many affected by childhood cancer are never able to indulge in adventures such as our own, so why not use our own expedition to make a positive difference in their lives?
“This is what turned a simple line across the North Island into the upcoming event of Cape to Cape,” Will said.