Candidates for Western Bay of Plenty byelection named

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's head office on Barkes Corner in Tauranga. Photo / File

Ten people including an existing Tauranga councillor are in the running for a seat on the Western Bay of Plenty District Council as part of this year's byelection.

The byelection is to replace Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward councillor Christina Humphreys who resigned in January.

At close of nominations at noon today the candidates are:

· Bryce Bevin (Independent)

· John Clements

· Griff Cooke

· Bill Hedges (Independent)

· Andrew Hollis

· Rodney Joyce (Independent)

· David Marshall

· Allan Sole

· Kevin Tohiariki

· Kim Williams (Independent)

The byelection will be held on April 30 by postal vote under the first-past-the-post electoral system.

Voting packs will be posted to electors of the Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward from April 8, when voting begins.

Voting documents must be returned to the Electoral Officer, Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Voting documents can be returned by post or hand-delivered during normal business hours no later than noon Friday, April 30, 2021. Voting documents must be delivered to:

· Western Bay of Plenty District Council's main office, Barkes Corner, 1484 Cameron Rd, Greerton, Tauranga

· Katikati Library and Service Centre, The Centre - Pātuki Manawa, 21 Main Rd, Katikati

· Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre, Waihi Beach Rd, Waihi Beach.

A person can apply to enrol as a residential or ratepayer elector up to and including April 29 – the day before the close of voting.

For more information, contact the Electoral Office, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, telephone 0800 922 822.