Campers suspected of causing Motuopuhi (Rat) Island fire

Holidaymakers looking across to Motuopohi Island (aka Rat Island). Photo / File

Firefighters from Greerton station spent about two hours putting out a small fire on the eastern end of Motuopuhi Island in Tauranga Harbour.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daniel Nicolson said they were alerted to the fire just after 11am today after a member of the public reported seeing smoke.

Two fire crews from Greerton station were involved in extinguishing the smouldering fire on the eastern end of the island close to Mount Maunganui beach, he said.

Greerton station officer Steve Wright said initially Tauranga and Greerton brigades both responded to the callout but two crews from Greerton station went over to the island.

Wright said initially two firefighters travelled to the island on kayaks thanks to members of the public and using small hand tools, including shovels and other equipment carried in their backpacks, began trying to put out the fire.

The fire was 5sq m in size with several hotspots and the main part was deep-seated going down about half a metre, so the two fire crew had called for back-up, he said.

Wright said thanks to the Tauranga Coastguard they managed to get a portable water pump, some hoses and other equipment and two more firefighters on to the island.

"After about two hours we managed to put the fire out."

Wright said the cause of the blaze was unknown but he suspected someone had lit a fire while camping on the island and didn't put it out fully which was "very disappointing".

He said the fire could easily have spread and caused extensive damage to the entire island including to the native trees and wildlife.