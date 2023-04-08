Joel Murphy, Tim Conder, and Jeremy Sparrow. Photo / Supplied

Holland Beckett Law has announced the promotion to partnership of three of its associates, Joel Murphy, Jeremy Sparrow, and Tim Conder, which became effective from April 1.

The Bay of Plenty-wide law firm has offices in Tauranga, Rotorua, and Whakatāne, with more than 130 staff. The firm caters to a vast range of legal needs including property, commercial, trusts and estates, resource management, civil litigation, employment, and family law. Holland Beckett also has a specialised Māori Legal Unit.

David Fraundorfer, Partner at Holland Beckett Law, said it was proud to say its recruitment strategies of the past 10 years have produced the “next generation of Holland Beckett Law leaders”.

“They are true experts in their respective specialities, and we are thrilled to announce their promotion to partnership.”

Joel Murphy. Photo / Chris Parker

Joel Murphy joined Holland Beckett in 2019 after returning from the United Kingdom, working as an in-house counsel for one of the world’s largest large-scale solar developers. He has 12 years of legal experience and, prior to his experience in the United Kingdom, he worked at Meredith Connell in Auckland.

Jeremy Sparrow joined Holland Beckett as a graduate in January 2012, and has become the first law clerk to partner at Holland Beckett Law.

Jeremy Sparrow. Photo / Chris Parker

Sparrow started in the wider litigation department, where he acted on some of the firm’s major cases, including businesses affected by the Rena sinking. Sparrow then spent two years working as a lawyer in London, and upon his return to the Bay of Plenty, he developed into a specialist employment lawyer.

Tim Conder joined Holland Beckett in January 2016 after two years as a judges’ clerk at the Auckland High Court. Like Sparrow, Holland Beckett is the only firm that Conder has worked at while practising as a lawyer.

Tim Conder. Photo / Chris Parker

Ballance CEO resigns after nine years

Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive officer Mark Wynne has resigned after nearly nine years at the helm.

His last day will be September 29, 2023.

“It has been an amazing and incredibly rewarding experience to lead such a diverse business and dedicated team,” Wynne said.

Ballance chairman Duncan Coull said Wynne was held in the highest regard by the Ballance Board.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Mark who has been an incredibly effective leader. Mark decided it was the right time for both Ballance and himself to hand the baton over.”

“When Mark informed the board of his intention to resign, he told us what a privilege it has been for him to lead such an awesome group of people, serving 17,000 farmer and grower families.”

Mark Wynne, Ballance Agri-Nutrients CEO, has resigned.

Coull said Wynne had a reputation as a leader who was willing to put on his boots and roll up his sleeves to walk alongside his team to ensure he and the Ballance family truly understand their customer’s needs.

“Supporting and maintaining Ballance’s fantastic culture will be top of mind for the board as we begin our search for a new CEO to continue progressing the co-operative to ensure we are future-ready to serve our shareholders.

“In the interim, Mark will carry on doing what he does best, leading a great team to ensure we are providing New Zealand farmers and growers with the nutrients, advice and the tools they need to continue to be the most productive and sustainable farmers and growers in the world.”

Former Salt + Tonic founder scoops up new venture

After a successful tenure at Salt + Tonic, founder and director Matt Browning is moving on to launch his latest venture, Triple Scoop Incubation Studio.

The new enterprise will focus on commercialising platforms and transforming ideas into thriving businesses. He was one of the first 16 people in the world to be certified as a global expert by the software company Glide, based in San Francisco, and has used this software to launch businesses for people around New Zealand and overseas.

Triple Scoop will be one of five agencies they have certified around the world, on a platform that is already being used by 500,000 people and businesses globally.

As an industry leader in app-making, Browning has a proven track record of building innovative and wide-reaching businesses. He has already founded enterprises Young + Local and Digital Basecamp in Rotorua, and with Triple Scoop, he plans to apply his expertise and experience to a broader range of technologies and start-ups.

Matt Browning.

“I’m excited to embark on this new adventure with Triple Scoop,” Browning said.

“We’ll be offering a unique set of services that will help entrepreneurs turn their digital ideas into successful businesses. It’s like giving them a triple scoop of success.”

Triple Scoop will offer a range of services, including catalysing, launching and accelerating digital development - all connected to a network beyond Rotorua. By providing entrepreneurs with the resources and expertise needed to launch their businesses, Triple Scoop hopes to empower a new generation of innovators.

“We’ll be working hard to ensure that our clients get the best possible start to their business journey.”

Triple Scoop is set to launch on April 8, and Browning was looking forward to seeing what the future holds for his latest venture.

Regional winners in NZCB Annual Apprentice Challenge

Apprentice Jared Menzies has claimed the title of Tauranga’s champion at the regional heats of the annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge (NZCB), sponsored by ITM. The 22-year-old competed against five other apprentices on April 1 and came out on top.

Meanwhile, apprentice Jake McCowatt has claimed the title of Rotorua’s champion after competing against five other apprentices.

The apprentices were put through their paces and given just eight hours to build a fort that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

The forts were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, including their ability to follow a detailed plan and safe working technique, with Menzies receiving the top score overall.

Menzies is currently undertaking his building apprenticeship at Paul James Builders. McCowatt, 23, is currently undertaking his building apprenticeship at Rhys Johnston Builders.

As well as winning the title of regional champion, Menzies and McCowatt have also won a $500 ITM gift voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final, representing their respective cities.

There they will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes. The national final will be held at the NZCB National Conference and Expo in Christchurch in May.

Apprentice Jared Menzies has claimed the title of Tauranga’s New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge (NZCB) champion.

NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the competition on Saturday demonstrated the outstanding quality and diversity of apprentices currently training in the industry.

“Nationwide we’re seeing increasing diversity among apprentices entering the building trade, with a record number of female apprentices competing this year.

“The regional competitions have set the bar high ahead of the national final, and these events are a great opportunity for communities around New Zealand to get an insight into building apprenticeship training and to celebrate those apprentices that are excelling in their field,” Matthews said.

NZCB actively encourages member builders to take on apprentices as part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled builders.

“The future of New Zealand’s building industry depends on a strong pipeline of trade-qualified, highly capable builders, and the NZCB Apprentice Challenge is one way we support that on a national level,” Matthews said.

The forts built on Saturday will be auctioned off via TradeMe from April 3, with all proceeds going to KidsCan and Cyclone Gabrielle relief. Given the recent devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle, several forts will be donated to playcentres in affected areas.

Fashion store with a health twist

AvaNiu Pasifika, a Pacific healthcare, education, and social services provider in Tauranga, is opening a retail store of Pasifika-themed clothing, fabrics, and accessories.

The store, called Niu Nesian, was blessed this week and opened its doors in Greerton. The fashion venture will serve a dual purpose; to provide a much-needed place to buy Pasifika fabrics and accessories in Tauranga Moana and the wider Bay of Plenty, and to promote and provide advice on the many health and social services offered by AvaNiu Pasifika and to facilitate access to other relevant services.

The family-owned and operated organisation has weekly GP clinics through phone and video appointments in partnership with Nga Kakano Foundation, general health clinics including vaccinations, community sporting and social events, and many other services.

AveNiu Pasifika workers Judy Tanner, Morgan Nehoff-Muir, Suzi Reece, Losaline Soakai, Sela Vakasiuola, Wella Nielsen, Chris Tongalea.

“As a Pasifika nurse, I think outside the box and use my experience, knowledge and well-established relationships to consider solutions that are family-centred and transferable,” Tongalea says.

“We could rely on others to provide these services but we decided to do it ourselves and have our community come to us directly, showing Pasifika confidence and capability, and taking our communities with us along the way.”

AvaNiu Pasifika operations manager Chris Tongalea says branching out and opening Niu Nesian will be an innovative way to give their Pacific-focused business a much-needed presence in the Tauranga township of Greerton.

“The way that we engage with our Pasifika community in Tauranga Moana and the wider Bay of Plenty is always well-planned before implementation. A lot of our ideas come from our own experiences of growing up and living in Tauranga and seeing the growth and the gaps of the Pacific population in the area,” he says.

Niu Nesian will offer a range of Pacific-themed fabrics and accessories and have a seamstress on site to make clothing to order. It will also provide a platform and opportunity for local Pasifika designers to showcase their talent and clothing and an area for people to socialise and talanoa.

The business digest has been compiled from press releases.