Burling's mum nervous ahead of crucial race

The mother of Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling admits she's feeling a "little bit scared" ahead of tomorrow's crucial race against Artemis. Photo/Ricardo Pinto

The mother of Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling admits she's feeling a "little bit scared" ahead of tomorrow's crucial race against Artemis. Photo/Ricardo Pinto

The mother of Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling admits she's feeling a "little bit scared" ahead of tomorrow's crucial race against Artemis.

Team New Zealand is "just one last win" away from an Oracle showdown after a close win against Artemis in the America's Cup race.

Oracle Team USA will face either Team NZ or Artemis in the America's Cup match, with the Kiwis leading 4-2.

The second day of Louis Vuitton final racing against Artemis had Team NZ pushed to the edge, but in the end, the Kiwi boat won the last two races to take a 4-2 lead.

Now it is a race to five wins, with Team New Zealand needing one more win over the Swedes.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times from Bermuda earlier today, Heather Burling, of Tauranga, admitted to feeling on edge and a bit scared watching the team battle to make the final.

Mrs Burling said it was stressful and "a little bit scary" watching her son Peter (helmsman and Tauranga sailor) lead Team New Zealand.

"You feel that support from the country. I think we probably do not see as much of it being away as what we would being at home.

"It is kind of scary the weight of the expectation of the country. But we all know what America's Cup fever is like," she said.

Earlier, Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club commodore Nick Wrinch said he had been getting up early to watch the America's Cup most mornings.

"It is a bit of a nerve-racking time of course," he said. "Nobody wants to say too much too soon."

Mr Wrinch said all Team New Zealand needed was "one win" in tomorrow's last three races. "Just one win and we will be fine."

Burling, made a mistake in this morning's racing which could have costed New Zealand the vital win.

He admitted at a post-race press conference it was his blunder at the final gate that almost saw Artemis grabbing race victory.

"I think it possibly was not one of his finest moments," Mr Wrinch said.

"But considering the pressure he is under, I guess we are all only human. I am sure he will come the wiser very soon."

Mr Wrinch knew Mr Burling on a personal level having watched the Tauranga sailor grow up at the club.

Current standings

Team New Zealand: 4

Artemis Racing: 2

Tomorrow's schedule:

Race 7: NZL v SWE (5:12am)

Race 8: SWE v NZL (5:51am)

Race 9: NZL v SWE (6:30am)