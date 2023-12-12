Bupa Te Puke Country Lodge gains chair thanks to Movember

Jeremy hands over the chair to Bupa Te Puke Country Lodge clinical manager Hinewai.

It’s been a circuitous route - but Bupa Te Puke Country Lodge has a new Cape Cod chair.

The chair, made by students at Te Puke High School, failed to meet its reserve when listed on Trade Me. It was then bought by the local branch of the PPTA before being donated to the rest home.

Jeremy Ball, a technology teacher at Te Puke High School, is also a regional representative for the Western Bay of Plenty Post Primary Teachers’ Association, having responsibility for men’s issues.

The chair was put up for auction to raise money during Movember, an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during November to raise awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male suicide.

When the auction didn’t reach it’s reserve, it was bought by the regional branch, with $350 going to Movember fundraising and the chair being donated to Country Lodge.

Jeremy says he didn’t grow a moustache specifically for Movember, but he does have a goatee.

Bupa Te Puke Country Lodge clinical manager Hinewai says the rest home was very happy to accept the chair and the donation highlights the good links that exist within the community.