Jo Mather is aiming to cycle 500 kilometres in the South Island next month to “give back” to a breast cancer support charity.

The 65-year-old Tauranga woman was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021 after a routine mammogram. She had no symptoms.

Mather said her family, the Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust and bike riding helped her get through it.

That’s why she is taking part in the trust’s “100k’s in 30 days” fundraising campaign in May.

The trust, which provides emotional and practical support for breast cancer patients, ran the inaugural event last year, raising more than $100,000.

This year, it has joined up with other trusts and charities across the country, in the hope of growing participation and raising more money.

Participants are invited to traverse 100km - on foot, on wheels or on the water - to raise funds.

Mather said after her initial mammogram, she was recalled for a second, where doctors did a scan and a biopsy.

A week later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mather said she was “really lucky” it got picked up because she had no symptoms.

She underwent “extensive” treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Her last mammogram in March showed she was “clear”.

Mather said after her surgery, a nurse gave her a heart-shaped pillow to go under her arms as she was quite sore. The nurse told her the trust supplied them.

When Mather got home, she applied for the trust’s support services. The next day, she got a call from the trust offering her “holistic” resources and support.

“When they offer these services, almost for free, there’s got to be some fundraising behind it so the journey can continue for other people.”

Mather, who has recently retired, said she was asked to be the ambassador for the trust’s fundraising challenge.

“This retirement is going to see us go in our little old bus with our bikes in the back and do the 100km in 30 days in the South Island.”

Mather said she and her partner are both aiming to do 500km each on their bikes, doing trails in Nelson, Christchurch and Otago.

She participated in the challenge last year when she was going through chemotherapy and covered 380km.

“This year, I’m not [undergoing] any kind of therapy, so we’ll try to conquer 500km this time.”

The pair are aiming to raise $1000 for the trust.

“It’s time to give back.”

Through her role as ambassador, she hoped to spread the word about “what a wonderful service we have in Tauranga Moana”.

Trust service manager Helen Alice said the 100km in 30 days campaign was “significant” for it to sustain its work, and it was excited to be sharing it with other breast cancer charities this year.

“It will help us reach more people and raise vital funds we all need to provide valuable support to those living with a breast cancer diagnosis.

“The event encourages participation in healthy activities that anyone can take part in. It’s accessible, fun and for a really good cause.”

To find out more about the challenge or to sign up, visit the 100k’s in 30 days website.

Furthermore, the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand’s pink ribbon breakfast day is on May 25, which is their biggest annual fundraising campaign for education, research and patient support.

The foundation’s chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said every pink ribbon breakfast would make a difference.

“With one in nine Kiwi women diagnosed with breast cancer, we all have someone in our lives who has been affected.

“By hosting a pink ribbon breakfast, you’ll be helping us to achieve our ambitious vision of zero deaths from breast cancer – so that we don’t lose any more of our women to this disease.”

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit the pink ribbon breakfast website.