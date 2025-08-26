Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

BoP teachers plan more pickets over 1% pay offer

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Picketers during the Western Bay of Plenty Post Primary Teachers’ Association strike on Wednesday, August 20, against the 1% pay rise offer from the Government. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Picketers during the Western Bay of Plenty Post Primary Teachers’ Association strike on Wednesday, August 20, against the 1% pay rise offer from the Government. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Bay of Plenty secondary school teachers plan ongoing morning pickets in response to the Government’s offer for settlement of their collective agreement negotiations.

Following their national strike last Wednesday, Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA) members would continue to hold smaller morning pickets around the region before school starts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save