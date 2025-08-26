Western Bay of Plenty PPTA regional chairwoman Julie Secker said these picket days were to keep the issue in the public eye, following last week’s “successful” strike day.

“We want to continue to bring awareness to our message that teachers matter, that public education is a priority, and about all of this, our students deserve a lot better than what they are getting at the moment.”

Bay of Plenty regional PPTA chairwoman Kim Wilson said the picketing would continue for the next four weeks.

She said these actions would aim to “continue to generate public awareness about the under-resourcing of public education, which pertains directly to the secondary teacher collective agreement claims”.

An August 13 statement from Public Service Minister Judith Collins and Education Minister Erica Stanford condemned the “disruptive” strike and encouraged the PPTA to return to the negotiation table.

They said the offer of a 3% increase over three years, in addition to annual pay progression of 4-7.5%, reflected fiscal constraints and teachers’ “substantial” recent pay increases.