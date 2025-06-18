“The arrests and asset restraints this week mark the successful culmination of a National Organised Crime Group operation that began in late 2024,” he said.

“Something like this takes a lot of planning. We’ve had to engage and involve up to 150 staff in this operation.”

These included district staff, national teams, specialist search and canine units.

Police carried out 35 search warrants at properties across Tauranga, including the Greazy Dogs Motorcycle Club pad, today and yesterday, Alexander said.

“Search warrants executed located firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, chemicals and equipment used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, cannabis and approximately $25,000 in cash.”

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander (left) and Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson, say police take a no-tolerance approach to those peddling drugs. Photo / Tom Eley

Police targeted the supply lines of methamphetamine ingredients through partnerships with companies that supplied those items for legitimate purposes.

The police asset recovery unit restrained more than $1.5 million worth of property, including two residential properties, two cars and three motorcycles.

Police have raided senior members of the Greazy Dogs gang in Tauranga this week for alleged drug supply and seized $1.5 million worth of assets. Photo / NZ Police

Further search warrants are being carried out this week and more arrests and charges are likely.

Alexander said police believe there are around 120-140 members of the Greazy Dogs Motorcycle Club.

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, said methamphetamine was being sold for $300 per gram in Tauranga and police staff worked relentlessly “when it comes to targeting organised criminals and those peddling drugs into our communities”.

“Removing these selfish, greedy, insidious offenders off the street makes this place a much nicer place to be.”

Anderson said he has seen first-hand the harm that methamphetamine caused in communities in the Bay of Plenty and across New Zealand.

“Removing insidious drugs from our community makes it safer without a doubt,” he said.

“If you are a gang member or an associate, dealing drugs in the Bay of Plenty, then we are coming for you.”

He referred to their success last October with Mongrel Mob members in Ōpōtiki, who were in custody awaiting trials. “We now, a matter of months later, have 20-odd Greazy Dog individuals, including associates, facing serious charges of drug dealing.

“So, my message is if you are a gang member and you think you’re going to get away with this, then you need to think again.”

Alexander said this was an issue that was not going away “but we will do everything in our power to try to suppress this and help those families that require that assistance and effectively [kick] this habit.

“Whilst we do take a no-tolerance approach to those peddling drugs in our communities, we do feel for those that are caught in the grips of addiction.”

Anderson said the local Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities team, with the support of other police harm intervention work groups, local agencies, iwi and communities, would continue to work with families and whānau of those affected.

“This is a long-term approach to prevention and in response to mitigating and preventing further harm and offending.”

Anderson advised those dealing with drug addiction problems to reach out to police via the 105 line. “We will put you in touch with the right people who will be able to help you from a health point of view to get better.”