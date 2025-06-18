Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

BOP meth operation: 20 Greazy Dogs gang members arrested, firearms, drugs seized

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Police arrested members and seized over $1.5m in assets in the western Bay of Plenty. Video / Tom Eley

“We are coming for you.”

That’s the message from police to gangsters peddling drugs after arresting 20 members and associates of the Greazy Dogs Motorcycle Club in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The accused, linked to the Greazy Dogs Motorcycle Club, appeared in court this morning on charges relating to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times