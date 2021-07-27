BOP incidents: Person caught between bin and truck in Kawerau, pedestrian hit in Rotorua

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Clayton Rd in Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman said police were alerted at about 8.50am.
A St John spokesman said they were notified of the incident but did not attend.
Meanwhile, a rescue helicopter has been called after a person was trapped between a wheelie bin and a truck in Kawerau.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the person had been freed and two appliances had been sent to the scene.
Fire and Emergency Services were alerted at 8.37am.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene about 8.45am.
"Police are attending a medical event and a rescue helicopter has also been called," she said.
A St John spokesman said ambulance services were also on scene.
More to come.</strong>