BOP incidents: Person caught between bin and truck in Kawerau, pedestrian hit in Rotorua

Fire and Emergency Services assisted the person at the scene.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Clayton Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted at about 8.50am.

A St John spokesman said they were notified of the incident but did not attend.

Meanwhile, a rescue helicopter has been called after a person was trapped between a wheelie bin and a truck in Kawerau.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the person had been freed and two appliances had been sent to the scene.

Fire and Emergency Services were alerted at 8.37am.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene about 8.45am.

"Police are attending a medical event and a rescue helicopter has also been called," she said.

A St John spokesman said ambulance services were also on scene.

More to come.</strong>