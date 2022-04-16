Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Body confidence and lack of motivation contributing to decline of teenager girls playing sport

7 minutes to read
Clio takes part in weekly surf lessons. Photo / Sean Joyce

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Clio Joyce is in the ocean. She stands up on her surfboard, feels the air, feels the salt spray. It is her favourite thing.

But the 11-year-old isn't like other surfers. Clio is deaf but

