Blokes n' Sheds: Take a peep inside men's sheds for a good cause

Roy Bennett is one of 12 blokes opening his shed to the public.

Men aren't always willing to open their shed doors to just anyone.

But a select few blokes have agreed to welcome visitors to their man caves for a good cause.

Life Education Trust Waikato East chairman Keith Trembarth has prevailed on close friends with great sheds to be part of a charity shed tour throughout Hauraki to raise funds for Life Education Trust Waikato East.

Some have never been open to the public, Keith says.

Blokes n' Sheds is a leisurely weekend tour of 12 sheds featuring farm machinery, vintage and classic cars, historic tractors, old tools and more.

The tour includes visits to former V8 champion racers Paul and Frank Radisich, Roy Bennett's vintage car collection in Paeroa, Robin Hill's restored tractors, old machinery from pioneering days belonging to Dave Hill and Thames Valley Car Club is taking all their cars to Quinn Engineering in Kerepehi.

Just three of some of Roy's prized possessions.

The tour includes a visit to Toyota New Zealand in Thames.

Guests can begin the tour anywhere they like.

The first event was held in 2012.

Life Education Trust has struggled since Covid-19, Keith says. They need $180,000 every year for this area alone and they are ''treading water'' at the moment, he says.

Life Education Trust Waikato East deliver health messages to approximately 50 schools in Waihi, Waihi Beach, Thames and the Coromandel Peninsula, Hauraki Plains and Te Kauwhata area.

The details

WHAT: Blokes n' their Sheds

WHERE: Hauraki

WHEN: April 17-18, 9am-3.30pm

Tickets: $40 from Ajay's Ford V8 Parts in Paeroa, Toyota Thames and Paeroa, Arkwrights Antiques Paeroa, Quinn Engineering in Kerepehi, or call Bruce Smith on 868 5989 or Keith 862 6833.