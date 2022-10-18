An artist's impression of the new Pukehina Surf Rescue building.

Hollywood is coming to Pukehina with Pukehina Surf Rescue's major fundraising event A Night at the Oscars at the end of the month.

On October 29, TECT Pongakawa - The Action Centre will be full of sequins, gowns, suits and heels in an evening that will include a tantalising three-course meal, entertainment and an extensive line-up of live and silent auction items.

Hilary Barry will be acting as MC, along with special guest speaker Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr, making for a hugely memorable evening.

"The evening is a time to embrace and celebrate community and will be an opportunity to share the dream of Pukehina Lifeguard Service's new club," says Pukehina Lifeguard Service office manager Melanie Dwane.

The funds raised from the evening will be used to fit out the new building.

Hillary Barry will be the MC for Pukehina Surf Rescue's A Night at the Oscars fundraising event.

"All of the amazing auctions are available to view online - which means even those who can't make it on the night can bid."

A simple registration is all that is needed to start bidding.

There are two ways to access the site:

Register at https://app.galabid.com/pukesurf or by texting pukesurf and your first and last name, with a space between each word, to 2834.

Many individuals and businesses have supported the event.

"Their generosity with donations of time, products and services is valued and appreciated," says Mel.