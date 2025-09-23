Advertisement
Birds die in suspected poisoning at Pāpāmoa park

Ayla Yeoman
Reporter·SunLive·
4 mins to read

A video taken by Pāpāmoa resident Jill McFarlane of a sparrow that she suspects was poisoned, along with dozens of others she found on Thursday and Friday.

Warning: Graphic images

Poisoning has been determined as the cause of “widespread deaths” of small birds at a Tauranga park.

How the birds came to be poisoned, and with what toxin, is a mystery – but one witness believes the bird seed scattered in the area is to blame.

