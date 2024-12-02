Interpretation and wayfinding signs at the Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park are enhancing the visitor experience. Photo/ Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park has seen a 126% increase in visitors over the past 12 months, driven largely by several cultural and visitor enhancements.

In November 2023, a series of upgrades were unveiled to improve the user experience, including a new entrance and carpark at Poplar Lane, interpretation and wayfinding signs, and toilets and additional tracks, making it a must-do experience for both locals and visitors.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council owns the regional park on behalf of the community and developed the improvements in partnership with Te Uepū, which includes representatives from Waitaha, Ngā Pōtiki, Ngāti Pūkenga and Ngāti Hē, and four regional council representatives.

Regional council land management officer Hayden Schick says the upgrades have made it easier for people to explore the park with a variety of tracks to suit different interests, including those wanting to learn more about the area’s rich cultural history.

“We’re delighted to see so many people enjoying the upgraded Pāpāmoa Hills experience, using some of the lesser-known tracks and engaging with the cultural stories of our area through the interpretation panels.”