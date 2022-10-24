Melinda Rapson was one of 22 artists on show. Photo supplied.

Pauanui had a full, fun-packed weekend of activities and a little something for everyone on Saturday, October 22.

A Garage Trail, Kids Market Day, Pauanui Dune Working Bee, Pauanui Art Trail, Hello Friday Fashion Parade, Pauanui Fire Station Open Day and Pauanui Market Day meant the seaside town was abuzz with spring cheer.

The Pauanui Garage Trail had 19 garages open for punters to pick up treasures that included the annual Church Fair. The kids market is well received by children, who can sell their goodies for some extra pocket money. Pauanui Market Day is always a fun stroll around the stalls finding interesting treasures.

The Pauanui Dune Working Bee was heads down doing a bit of weeding on the newly planted dunes so the new vegetation has a better chance of getting established. Pauanui Art Trail displayed the local Pauanui and Tairua talent on offer with 22 artists showing off their creations.

The always-popular Hello Friday Fashion Parade had locals hitting the catwalk in the latest fashions. Pauanui Fire Brigade heated things up by putting on a stunning display of what can happen on the kitchen stove.

This was one packed weekend in paradise in Pauanui.