'Big red shed' stop in blokes shed tour

Another tractor arrives for restoration for Peter and Lorraine Williams. Photo / Supplied

Peter Williams' first car was a Mini.

But a wee Mini wasn't going to cut the mustard with five children in tow.

So Peter from Kaihere bought his first Ford — a station wagon — and his love of Fords took hold.

Peter, 73, was born and bred in Kaihere. He and wife Lorraine have lived on 40 hectares (100 acres) of dairy farmland for nearly 30 years. Being a dairy farmer also brought about a love of vintage machinery — namely, tractors.

Peter took a liking to restoring tractors and now has about 26 international and Ford tractors.

''I do it to preserve a bit of farming history but also it's comradeship with the other enthusiasts.''

He keeps the majority of tractors in his ''big red shed''. The massive shed will be open to visitors on the Blokes 'n their Sheds tour April 17-18.

Peter's early years were entrenched in farming, machinery and engineering.

''My dad was a big Ford man. My dad was into engineering, welding, baling hay and everything dairy farming. It's what I grew up with.''

His first tractor was a joint fixer-upper project with his son.

''My son struggled at school, and my dad had a international Farmall tractor and I thought 'I'd love to get one'. So I bought one, picked it up from Waiuku. I got it home, we pulled it all to bits, of course it sat in the shed for a few years before we got it back together.''

Peter is club president of the Hauraki Vintage Machinery Club. Members are enthusiasts of vintage machinery and stationary engines. The club has 30 members and Peter has been president for about a year.

Club members sometimes take tractor trips all over the country. They've done a loop of the South Island from Bluff in 2010 which also served as a Ronald McDonald House charity fundraiser. Lorraine and Peter take a caravan with them for their long hauls.

Peter says it's surprisingly smooth riding on a tractor across the country.

''You get to see a lot of the country. You can cruise along nicely at 25km, my tractor can go full speed at over 30km.''

Peter and Lorraine still have Fords. Lorraine has a 2010 Ford XR6 and Peter has a 2013 Ford Ranger. They have a mini as well — a 1975 Mini Clubman produced by British Motor Company.

The details

What: Blokes n' their Sheds

Where: Hauraki

When: April 17-18, 9am-3.30pm

Tickets: $40 from Ajay's Ford V8 Parts in Paeroa, Toyota Thames and Paeroa, Arkwrights Antiques Paeroa, Quinn Engineering in Kerepehi, or call Bruce Smith on 868 5989 or Keith 862 6833.