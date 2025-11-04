“The financial support is in line with the trust’s desire to assist organisations and agencies offering support, and alternative education opportunities, to benefit the district’s youth,” he said.

Big Buddy Mentoring Trust co-leader Steve Sobota said research showed boys growing up without a male role model were more likely to struggle with anxiety, feelings of abandonment and reduced emotional security.

“Unfortunately, when boys and young men grow up in a world that lacks positive male role models, their ability to keep on track and stay connected to others becomes more challenging,” Sobata said.

Nine Tauranga boys have already completed their eight-week journey of adventure, connection and personal growth. Another group will get underway next year.

Activities have included tackling a high ropes course, mountain biking, hiking and camping under the stars, all with a focus of moving them outside their comfort zones, challenging them and encouraging them to develop new skills.

A Tauranga mother whose son attended the programme said her son had started connecting with new people, building friendships and finding others to spend time with.

“I believe it’s especially valuable for him to have relationships with peers who understand his experience of not having a father present, without placing pressure on him to talk about it directly. Instead, he’s in an environment where he feels genuinely accepted and understood.

“I know he’s happy to have been welcomed into the group programme, and he’s been actively reaching out to those he’s met and formed friendships with.”

Big Buddy has already positively impacted Tauranga through its programme for boys aged 7 to 13, also growing up without dads.

In the past five years, about 50 Western Bay of Plenty boys in this age group have directly benefited from being matched with male mentors.

In the education trust’s latest gifting round, just under $30,000 was distributed to Graeme Dingle-Project K and WBOP Life Education initiatives, and to WBOP House of Science as well as Big Buddy. The Big Buddy Group Programme was a new recipient, given its recent introduction to Tauranga.

Earl said the trust was happy to extend its outreach to such a new, worthy organisation.

He said the trust was always open to considering other agencies and organisations to support, whether by way of sponsorship or in partnership with other parties.

Its area of support covers the coastal Bay of Plenty from Katikati to Ōpōtiki.

Those with suggestions for recipients or partnerships can contact tom@inghammora.co.nz.