Betty Hall and her dogs Quinn, Neville and Alfie are moving to Northland. Photo/ John Borren

Betty Hall says she was once told by a teacher she would never get a job after finishing school.

After 35 years as an animal services officer, she has proved them wrong.

“I wish I could show that teacher now,” Hall said.

There have been ups and downs during her time as an animal services officer at Western Bay of Plenty District Council, but her passion for animals and education has never wavered.

“There’s nothing I love better than to help bring information and change.”

Local Democracy Reporting spoke to Hall about her career and her plans after she retired this month.

Growing up in Te Puke, with a stock agent father, her job was to help with the animals. This included horses, cats and Huntaway dogs, but Hall gravitated towards the canines.

Betty Hall's dogs Alfie, Neville and Quinn were all rescued from the pound. Photo/ John Borren

A life member of Mount Maunganui Dog Training Club, Hall started with them in the 1980s where she learnt dog agility and how to train dogs.

This gave her the confidence to apply for a job as an animal control officer at the Te Puke Borough Council.

After applying for the job, Hall saw the role advertised again. She said she questioned why, and was told they were looking for a man.

“They couldn’t find someone with the knowledge, my skills, my training and so I started off part-time.”

The borough councils in Western Bay of Plenty amalgamated in 1989, forming the Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

“That was the start of my career and I never thought I’d be here 35 years later. It’s quite humbling really.”

The council had been “amazingly supportive” of Hall’s passion to educate people about dog training and care.

“A lot of councils stay with enforcement. It’s only with education that you’re ever going to make a difference.”

In 2016 Hall founded the first Doggy Day Out, a fun day for dogs and owners involving training, education, dog agility and entertainment.

Hall estimated there were a few thousand dogs at the March Doggy Day Out in Ōmokoroa.

“Our Doggy Day Out now is such a huge event.”

The annual day is the finale in the summer Wander Dogs series, another council-run initiative of dog walks in different parts of the region that begin with some training tips.

Hall has received threats and abuse in her role, but the hardest thing is seeing neglected dogs.

“I cannot walk past a kennel when there’s dirty water or no water at all, or there’s faeces. It’s incredibly distressing for me.

“It’s such a simple thing: fresh clean water and a clean kennel.”

Western Bay's spokesdog Alfie and Betty Hall in 2016. Photo / SunLive

The other is dogs that have to euthanised. Hall said she’s shed tears for every dog she held while they were put to sleep.

“If I ever lost that then I shouldn’t have been in the job; if you didn’t have that empathy or sadness.”

The animal lover is retiring to Northland with her three dogs, Alfie, Quinn and Neville.

All three were rescued from the pound and Alfie is the council’s “spokesdog”. The lively Jack Russel might continue his official duties from his new home but his contract is still being negotiated.

“I’ve got a lovely quiet place up there, which my dogs are going to love.

“I just want some peace and quiet and rest. I’ve got lots of hobbies; one of them is my dogs and I’m grateful to have three.”

Council animal services team leader Peter Hrstich said Hall was irreplaceable not only because of her skills but she was well-known in the community.

“It’s not going to be the same without the Betty aspect.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.