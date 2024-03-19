Looking the part in beach attire for Omokoroa's Doggy Day Out.

It was summer time all over again for dogs in Ōmokoroa when local pooches donned their best beachwear at the Doggy Day Out event.

Beach babe bow-wows came dressed in togs, sunnies, sun hats and Hawaiian shirts to enjoy the day dedicated to dogs at the Ōmokoroa Sports Ground.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Doggy Day Out is always a barking success.

Hundreds came along to enjoy the day which included market stalls, agility demonstrations, music, pony rides, face painting, photobooth and kids area.

Animal behaviour expert Mark Vette, who is known for his work on television show Purina Pound Pups to Dog Stars, was there to share his knowledge, tips and techniques.

A spokesperson for the council says Doggy Day Out is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate furry friends.



