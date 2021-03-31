Ben Hurley and Michele A'Court to lead Te Puke Comedy Debate teams

Ben Hurley at the Comedy Debate in 2019.

Something will have to give at this year's Te Puke Comedy Debate.

Shelved last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the debate is back in 2021, with two unbeaten captains lined up to lead the combatants.

Ben Hurley was the captain of the winning team at the 2019 debate, while Michele A'Court led the victors the year before.

Organiser Stuart Gunn says there was no option but to cancel last year - but this year he has lined up two of the country's best comedians to go head to head.

Michele A'Court was the winning team captain in 2018.

''They are top end,'' he says. ''I've had other people ring me wanting to be part of it, but I'm fine with these guys.''

''Ben Hurley was fantastic [two years ago]. He rang me and said 'I hear you've got another debate coming' and I said 'yeah' and he said 'I'm up for it'.''

Michele was also keen to return.

''We've got this connection with these people around the country who recognise that it's not a shonky little event, it's put on pretty professionally and they love it and they all want to be part of it.

''And they've got a discerning approach to how they're pitching and I appreciate that.''

After last year's cancellation, Stuart says it's good, with EPIC Te Puke's backing to have the debate on again this year.

''All I wanted was for EPIC to say, 'yes, we want this back', which they did unanimously. It's the only annual debate held in the country,'' he says.

The debate follows the traditional format with three members per team. Stuart has yet to finalise the other two members of each team and he has not settled on the topic - or moot.

The debate is scheduled for June 29 at a yet to be finalised venue.