Baypark Speedway: Tauranga's Sam Waddell back on track

Tauranga Super Saloon racer Sam Waddell in action. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

New Zealand super saloon champion Sam Waddell doesn't need to think too hard to recall how many times he's carried the prized 1NZ race number into the dirt track battlegrounds.

At 22, Tauranga's Waddell became the youngest champion in the class in February.

Since then, after a Covid-shortened 2019/20 racing season and a damaged engine first time out at Baypark Speedway this summer, Waddell has only raced his title-winning car three times.

He'll be making up for lost time this weekend at Baypark Speedway, facing starting deep in the pack when the Barry Muir's Furniture Gallery Super Saloon Car Series races to its conclusion.

Drivers who have scored points at earlier rounds will start at the front for the 20-lap final.

"I haven't followed it that closely but I know the format all comes down to the final race and that means we still have a chance to win," Waddell said.

"But we'll be starting well back in the final race. The track at Baypark has been pretty racey most of this season and if there are two racing lines, I think I can move up and be in a good position with a few laps to go."

New Zealand Super Saloon Car champion Sam Waddell. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Waddell hasn't been on the sidelines while is car has been idle.

He drove Colin Amrein's Corvette saloon car at four race meetings and finished runner-up behind fellow Baypark racer Jarred Fletcher at the North Island Champs this month.

"It's been fun. I had never driven a saloon before and while they are similar to drive it has less power.

"It was great to be out there getting some seat time and there is definitely some good competition in the saloons," Waddell said.



Baypark's super saloon series is led by Waihi's Mark Hutchins on 85 points ahead of Tauranga's Dan Corrin on 84. First round points leader Chris Cowling (Tauranga) has 83 points.

Also in the hunt are Caitlin Hayward (Tauranga) with 81 points, Thames racer Matt Smith on 79 and Southland visitor Campbell McManaway with 77.

After two more heats on Saturday night the top six drivers contest a pole shuffle shootout to settle the first three rows of the grid for the 20-lap final.

Waddell will likely not be the only national champion starting near of the rear of the field in the 20-lap final.

Saturday's line-up is also expected to see former champions Shane McIntyre (Blenheim) and Brent Emerson (Tauranga) making their first appearances of the season.

Saturday's racing programme also includes sprint cars, stock cars and mini stocks.