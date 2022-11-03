Fast-paced Sprint Car action from the opening meeting with feature race winner Daniel Thomas (3) battling Tauranga's Greg Kilworth and Cole Wood. Photo / The Write Angle

Speedway

The new racing season gathers more pace this weekend with the Bay Super Bowl and family favourite Fireworks Extravaganza night at Baypark Speedway.

With the North Island Sprint Car Championship looming at Baypark Speedway in early December, the fastest class of dirt track racing has gathered a bumper entry of 29 cars for this Saturday night, all eager for more laps on the fast, new Baypark track surface.

Sprint car teams from the Auckland, Kihikihi, Palmerston North and Christchurch tracks will join the strong local ranks for the second night of the 2022-23 season.

Opening night feature race winner Daniel Thomas and podium finishers Ryan O'Connor and Rodney Wood will be back in action. And joining the fray for the first time this season is former NZ champion Dean Brindle while 2020 NZ Grand Prix winner Daniel Rogers and hard-charging Kihikihi racer Brian Edwards also make their first appearances for the season.

A second serving of top-level open wheel racing will be provided by a 20-strong Midget Car grid headlined by opening night feature race winner Brad Mosen along with nine-time national champ Michael Pickens, former NZ champ Peter Hunnibel and reigning North Island champ Hayden Guptill.

The Super Stock ranks are also boosted this weekend with Baypark front-runner Kerry Remnant and Rotorua's Damian Orr joining the action for the first time this season.

The racing programme precedes the Bay of Plenty's largest fireworks display.